Now, the Hoosiers have offered their second prospect in the class in Gallipolis (Ohio) Gallia Academy four-star big man Zach Loveday .

To-date, only one public IU offer was known for the cycle in Butler (Pa.) four-star guard Ethan Morton .

The offer was reported by his AAU team, Louisville Magic, on Twitter. IU's coaching staff kept a close eye on Loveday playing for the Magic this spring on the adidas circuit.

Purdue and Ohio State also offered early scholarships to the big man.

"Right now, my window is wide open, and I'm not really trying to collect offers," Loveday told GoldAndBlack.com this April. "But I'm trying to take in as much as I can mentally so I can find something that I want to do and find colleges that suit me best.

"Then when it comes time to narrow things down, I know who might fit my best interests."

He averaged 17.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.3 blocked shots per game as a sophomore, leading his team to a 20-4 overall record. Those efforts helped him earned first team all-Southeast District honors from local media and special mention All-Ohio honors from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.