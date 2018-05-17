Check out the IU targets to make the cut below.

"We excluded players who haven’t suited up in the last six months."

"The Chosen 25 is based heavily on high school and current production on the stat sheet and otherwise," the author wrote . "It also takes into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.

USA TODAY compiled a list of their top 25 prospects in the class of 2019, and a number of IU targets made the cut.

4) Trendon Watford: The 6-8, 224-pound five-star forward (ranked as the No. 12 player nationally by Rivals) averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocked shots and 1.7 steals per game as a junior, leading Mountain Brook (Ala.) to its second consecutive Class 7A title and earning the state's Mr. Basketball honors.

He's averaging 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Georgia Stars on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit this spring. Watford also holds offers from Kansas, Alabama and Memphis among others.

7) Matthew Hurt: The 6-9, 200-pound five-star forward (ranked as the No. 5 player nationally by Rivals) averaged a state-best 33.9 points per game, in addition to 15 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 3.6 assists per game as a junior, leading John Marshall (Minn.) to a 26-3 overall record and earning first team All-State honors in Minnesota for the second straight season.

Hurt is playing for D1 Minnesota on the adidas circuit this spring, averaging 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per tilt for the squad. He also holds scholarships from Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, UCLA and Kansas among others.

8) Isaiah Stewart: After transferring to La Lumiere for his junior campaign, he averaged 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, helping his squad to a 23-4 overall record.

Stewart is suiting up for City Rocks on Nike's EYBL circuit this spring, averaging 17.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He also holds scholarships from Duke, Notre Dame, Purdue and Michigan State among others.

21) Keion Brooks: The 6-8, 200-pound four-star forward (ranked as the No. 35 player nationally by Rivals) averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY.

He's playing for Indy Heat on Nike's EYBL circuit this spring, averaging 23.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Brooks also holds scholarships from Michigan State, Purdue, Kentucky and North Carolina among others.

23) Trayce Jackson-Davis: The 6-9, 210-pound five-star forward (ranked as the No. 22 player nationally by Rivals) averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY.

He's joined Brooks to play for the Indy Heat this spring, posting 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per tilt. He also holds offers from Michigan State and Purdue among others, and recently added scholarships from Georgia and Memphis.

**Click here for the full USA TODAY list**

