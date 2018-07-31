The duo already played together this spring and summer for Indy Heat on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit.

2019 five-star forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Keion Brooks both received invitations to the annual Nike Skills Academy, they announced on Twitter.

Arguably IU's two top 2019 targets will get to spend more time around each other this August.

Both players also plan to use their official visits to IU over the Sept. 29 weekend for Hoosier Hysteria.

"Brooks is a great teammate and has a really good game,” Jackson-Davis told TheHoosier.com previously. “He usually gets the job done and we really compliment each other.

"It would be great to play with him in college, but we don’t talk about it too much.”

Around 20 touted college standouts are also invited to work with prospects at the Nike Skills Academy.

Among the college group last year from the Big Ten included Nick Ward and Jaren Jackson Jr. from Michigan State and Amir Coffey from Minnesota.

Last year, 29 total high school prospects received invitations to the event.

Jackson-Davis holds offers from Indiana, Michigan State, UCLA, Ohio State, Clemson, Butler, Iowa and Purdue among others. He averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY.

Brooks averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior, also earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY. He included IU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, UCLA, Michigan State, Texas, Georgetown, Iowa and Purdue in a top ten list this June.

