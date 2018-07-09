Following five-star forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-9, 210 pounds, No. 16 player nationally) and Matthew Hurt (6-9, 200 pounds, No. 5 player nationally) helping USA's U18 team to a 6-0 record in the FIBA America's tournament , La Lumiere (Ind.) forward Isaiah Stewart played a role in helping the U17 team to a 7-0 record at the U17 World Cup, including 15 points and nine rebounds in a 95-52 win over France in the gold medal game.

Another IU target has helped USA Basketball to a gold medal.

"This team, from day one, I knew they could be special," USA head coach Don Showalter said. "And they certainly ended up being a special group.

"They are probably as good as any U17 team that we have had, from a standpoint of how well they get along with one another. They are great teammates. They are very coachable. All of those things make a special team.”

Stewart wasn't a starter, but averaged 17.9 minutes per tilt in the event, and was third on the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game.

He also averaged 8.4 rebounds per tilt, and made 29-of-44 total field goal tries (65 percent.)

Those scoring and rebounding averages were higher than five-star forward Vernon Carey's (11.0 points, 6.9 rebounds), who is ranked as the No. 1 player in the class of 2019.

Stewart now will rejoin his AAU team, City Rocks, on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit for the July evaluation period.

The five-star forward is averaging 17.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for his spring and summer team. He has cut his list to ten schools, including Duke, Villanova, Michigan State, Indiana, Texas, Louisville, Syracuse, Washington, Georgetown and Notre Dame.

