Indiana Basketball: 2019 Target DJ Carton Cuts List To Three
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!A priority IU basketball target now lists just three schools in his rec...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news