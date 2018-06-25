The four-star guard's recruitment has ramped up in recent weeks, adding offers from Florida State and Purdue among others.

Following Archie Miller's two-day camp this weekend, Valparaiso four-star guard Brandon Newman is visiting IU on Monday (June 25).

It's been a busy few days for Indiana's coaching staff.

"We went down during the season for the game against Northwestern and I had a great time," he told TheHoosier.com of IU. "I really love their atmosphere and their fanbase.

"They really care about their guys."

Newman is a tenacious defender with nice length and athleticism, and boasts an impressive outside shot. He shot better than 40 percent from three-point range in both his junior high school season at Valparaiso and this spring for Meanstreets on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit, making 53-of-134 shots from behind the arc thus far on the talented AAU circuit.

He seems to be fairly open in his recruitment, so don't be surprised if the Hoosiers jump in the mix with an offer by the end of his Bloomington visit.

The four-star prospect averaged 24.9 points and nine rebounds per game this season for Valparaiso, leading them to a 20-6 overall record. He was named a core Indiana Junior All-Star and earned Post-Tribune Player of the Year honors.

He's averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for Meanstreets this spring and summer.

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.