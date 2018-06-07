Indiana Basketball: 2019 Rivals150 Guard Brandon Newman Hearing From IU
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30One of the names that caught the eye of fans in Indiana's Senior-Junior All-Star exhibition on Wednesday night was Valparaiso guard Brandon Newman.The R...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news