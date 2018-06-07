It was the second trip to IU for Franklin over the last several months. He also visited campus for a basketball game this winter.

Following an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday with his mother, Indianapolis Cathedral three-star guard Armaan Franklin picked up a scholarship from the Hoosiers.

There's another guard name officially on the board for the Hoosiers in 2019.

However, he didn't get to see the rest of campus during that trip this winter - thus, the point of Thursday's visit.

“That’s a school I’m interested in,” he told TheHoosier.com of IU previously. “It’s not far from home, only about an hour and a half, so that’s cool.

“The new coach is a good coach. The players have to get used to him so that’s why there’s ups and downs. It’s a rebuilding year.”

He also holds offers from Xavier, Louisville, Butler, Ohio State and Purdue among others.

Alongside Thursday's trip to IU, he may also visit some of those other schools in the coming weeks - including Purdue and Louisville - before cutting his list in July, then "get close" to making a decision.

"I talk to Coach Ostrom a lot," Franklin told TheHoosier.com prior to his Thursday visit. "We communicate and they want to make sure I'm still interested in them.

"They've wanted to get me up for a visit for a while so I'm excited to go."

Franklin averaged 23.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a junior, helping Cathedral to a 19-5 overall record and earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors.

He finished with 20 points and five rebounds in 32 minutes of play in a 111-101 loss to the Indiana Senior All-Stars - a squad featuring three IU signees - on Wednesday night.