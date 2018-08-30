The 6-4, 190-pound guard is ranked as the No. 37 player nationally, so IU will have at least three top 50 prospects in the building that weekend.

Five-star forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Keion Brooks had already set official visits for the Sept. 29 event, and Thursday, TheHoosier.com confirmed four-star guard Jahmius Ramsey will use his official visit the same weekend.

Hoosier Hysteria is setting up to be quite the recruiting weekend.

He recently cut his list to a top ten including Texas Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Miami, NC State, Indiana, Oregon, LSU, Florida and Memphis.

“Romeo [Langford] will be in and everybody in America knows he’ll be gone, and I can be the next coming in from behind,” Ramsey told TheHoosier.com this summer.

Ramsey has planned to take his time with his recruitment - despite scheduling visits now, his decision could go beyond the fall signing period.

Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi recently listed Ramsey in an article on the most mysterious recruitments for this cycle.

As if Steve Smith wasn't used to welcoming a lot of coaches to powerhouse Oak Hill Academy to see his always-loaded teams, things are going to get extra crazy this year," Bossi wrote. "Not only does he have Cole Anthony and Kofi Cockburn coming in, Jahmius Ramsey is making the move to Mouth of Wilson as well.

"Like Anthony, Ramsey doesn't speak in very many specifics about his recruitment and like both Anthony and Cockburn, he's got a huge list of schools. Plus, he's already told Rivals.com that he's probably waiting things out until the spring."

The four-star guard averaged 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this spring and summer for Drive Nation on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League circuit.

