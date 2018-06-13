Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-13 12:24:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball: 2019 Four-Star DJ Carton Sets Official Visit Date

Cmjdqhdanam7nzx6rg31
2019 four-star guard DJ Carton.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!A top IU target in the class of 2019 has set his official visit date.Be...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}