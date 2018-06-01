Carton and his family have already visited IU once for a two-day trip this winter to see a home basketball game.

Bettendorf (Iowa) four-star guard DJ Carton has visits planned with all six of his final schools, he told Corey Evans of Rivals.com , including plotting to visit IU and Michigan in June.

His final six schools include IU, Michigan, Ohio State, Xavier, Marquette and Iowa.

"Some are officials and some are unofficial visits," he told Evans of the upcoming trips. "I have talked to them all and we are just trying to get the exact dates because of all of the camps that I am going to and I will plan from there.

"I want to say I am going to Michigan on June 28 but if it isn’t then, it is sometime in late June. I know I am going there around then and also Indiana sometime in June, as well.”

Speculation has been that IU, Michigan and Ohio State are among the most likely three destinations, but Carton suggested he's not close to a decision yet.

"I don’t know who my favorite is or who is leading right now,” he told Rivals. “I am just enjoying the process and trying to get to know the coaches more and more.

"I am just going to play it out until I get that gut feeling and know where I am the most comfortable.”

Carton is one of several IU targets participating in the Team USA U18 camp in Colorado this weekend, where 32 prospects are hoping to make the final roster for the FIBA U18 championships.

The final roster will be announced on June 2. Training will then continue for the finalists from June 3 to June 7, before the remaining group heads to the FIBA Americas U18 Championship from June 10-16.

As a junior, Carton averaged 23.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game at Bettendorf, earning Class AAAA first team All-State honors in Iowa.

**Carton also broke down his final six schools for Rivals. To read quotes on each school, click here.**

