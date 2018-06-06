Stewart is also visiting Notre Dame on Thursday and Michigan State on Friday.

La Lumiere five-star forward Isaiah Stewart is checking out the Bloomington campus on June 6, he told Corey Evans of Rivals.com.

One of the top big men prospects in the country is visiting IU on Wednesday.

"I'd be their main guy coming in," Stewart told TheHoosier.com of IU recently. "I'd be their dude playing.

"They want to develop me as well, they want to help make me a stretch guy that can put it on the ground."

Stewart already visited IU once for a home basketball game this winter.

He recently cut his list to just 10 schools, including Duke, Villanova, Michigan State, Indiana, Texas, Louisville, Syracuse, Washington, Georgetown and Notre Dame.

"It's about the best fit," he told TheHoosier.com. "I want to go somewhere where I can develop and grow, be coached and get better.

"Somewhere I can flourish at."

Stewart averaged 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for La Lumiere as a junior, helping them to a 23-4 overall record.

