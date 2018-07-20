Ticker
Indiana Basketball: 2019 Five-Star Trayce Jackson-Davis Updates Recruiting

2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30GRAND RAPIDS, MI. -- IU continues to track its top 2019 target at Brawl for the Ball this week in Grand Rapids.IU head coach Archie Miller and assistant...

