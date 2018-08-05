Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! It's list-cutting season, and the Hoosiers remain in the mix for their top 2019 target. Center Grove (Ind.) five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis released his top six schools via Twitter on Sunday, with IU, UCLA, Michigan State, Iowa, Purdue and Wake Forest making the cut. All six of the coaching staffs were present for Jackson-Davis's games during the July evaluation period, to varying degrees.

IU's staff was front and present for the most contests of the group, with the Hoosiers making sure to attend every single Indy Heat game. Jackson-Davis also set his fall visit dates, according to Rivals.com's Corey Evans. UCLA: Aug. 31 Iowa: Sept. 7 Wake Forest: Sept. 21 Indiana: Sept. 28 Michigan State: Oct. 5 Purdue: Nov. 3 According to Evans, the Purdue visit will be an unofficial, with the other five schools getting Jackson-Davis's official trips. "A player that can score inside and out, Jackson-Davis’ skill set fits the modern game well, and he should have no issues seeing his abilities translate to the college game," Evans wrote. "Many see Indiana as the heavy favorite, though he has consistently said throughout his recruitment that it is a wide-open affair that will likely finish with a signing in November." The No. 16 player nationally averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY. He also earned a spot on USA's U18 FIBA America's squad, averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game - including making 19-of-22 (86 precent) of his field goal tries - to help Team USA finish 6-0 overall and earn a gold medal.