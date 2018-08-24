He initially had a list of ten that included Duke, Villanova, Michigan State, Indiana, Texas, Louisville, Syracuse, Washington, Georgetown and Notre Dame.

La Lumiere five-star Isaiah Stewart released his list of six on Friday night, including IU, Duke, Villanova, Michigan State, Syracuse and Washington.

The Hoosiers survived a list cut to six for one of the top forwards in 2019.

“Cutting this list was definitely not easy for me," he told Corey Evans of Rivals.com. "Any school could’ve been in my top six that was originally within my top 10, but these are the six schools I can truly see myself at.”

Stewart also told Evans he had no official visits planned as of Aug. 24.

"It's about the best fit," Stewart told TheHoosier.com this summer. "I want to go somewhere where I can develop and grow, be coached and get better.

"Somewhere I can flourish at."

The five-star big man visited IU for its home game against Purdue on Jan. 28. He's one of a number of forwards the Hoosiers are pursuing in the 2019 class.

"I'd be their main guy coming in," Stewart said of IU. "I'd be their dude playing.

"They want to develop me as well, they want to help make me a stretch guy that can put it on the ground."

He averaged 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for La Lumiere as a junior, helping them to a 23-4 overall record.

