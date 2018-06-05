The No. 12 player nationally listed IU, Alabama, Memphis, Kansas, LSU and Florida State among the schools making him a heavy priority, he told Corey Evans of Rivals.com .

The Hoosiers continue to be one of the top schools in the mix for five-star forward Trendon Watford .

“I visited the campus and we have had great in-home visits," Watford said of the Hoosiers. "They obviously just got a big-time commitment with Romeo Langford so that was pretty eye-opening for recruits and if I was to go there, I could come in and make an immediate impact.”

Watford was one of 33 prospects invited to tryout for the USA Basketball U18 team in Colorado, but the list was cut to 18 on June 3 and he was not included in that group.

That doesn't mean Watford wasn't impressive at the camp.

"Sometimes putting a USA team together is a little different than just looking at who can score the most points and who can get the most rebounds," U18/Kansas head coach Bill Self said. "So, it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out.

"But the 18 that were selected, we thinks gives us a great pool of players to give us the best chance to win.”

The 6-7 forward was measured with a 7-4 wingspan at the event. He also logged a 29-inch max vertical jump.

"Watford is the definition of versatile," Evans wrote. "Tailor made for the small ball power forward role within today’s game, Watford can dribble, pass, shoot, rebound and defend - all facets that are heavily valued within the best of frontcourt prospects."

Watford noted he'd cut his list of schools either after USA basketball was over or after the July evaluation period, and then he'd like to make a decision by the start of his high school season.

Alabama, Indiana, Kansas and Florida State were among the schools he said he "definitely" wanted to visit, but he wasn't sure about officials yet.

He averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocked shots and 1.7 steals per game as a junior, leading Mountain Brook to its second consecutive Class 7A title and earning the state's Mr. Basketball honor.

