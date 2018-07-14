Indiana Basketball: 2019 5-Star PG Target DJ Carton Commits To Ohio State
Indiana's top point guard target in the class of 2019 is officially off the board.
Bettendorf (Iowa) High five-star D.J. Carton verbally committed to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, two days after wrapping up an official visit to Columbus. He chose the Buckeyes over his other two finalists Michigan and Indiana.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect is Rivals' No. 17 player nationally. He also took official visits to Indiana and Michigan before making his decision.
IU remains in search its first commitment in the class of 2019 following Carton's decision. Point guards in the 2019 class whom the Hoosiers have offered and are currently undecided include five-star Jalen Lecque and four-star Jahmius Ramsey.
B U C K E Y E🔴 N A T I O N⚪️ pic.twitter.com/A8T26fA7W1— DJ Carton (@DJCarton) July 14, 2018
