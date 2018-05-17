Now after playing with Meanstreets on Nike's EYBL circuit this spring, a growing number of Big Ten programs are expressing increasing interest - including IU.

Valparaiso (Ind.) three-star guard Brandon Newman already holds early offers from Creighton, Xavier, Loyola and Florida State among others.

"Coach (Bruiser) Flint and (Tom) Ostrom, I've been talking to them," Newman told Rivals.com. "They say to keep staying in touch and that they want to have me for an unofficial sometime soon."

At 6-4, 180 pounds, Newman's skillset includes a consistent shot from the perimeter. He shot over 43 percent from three-point range during the high school season, according to the Post-Tribune, and is averaging 18.4 points per game for Meanstreets this spring, knocking down 40-for-99 (40 percent) three-point tries.

That's the kind of clip IU head coach Archie Miller would love to see added to the roster.

"I think (my jump shot) is going to help me a lot," Newman told Rivals. "I do it pretty well and I work on it a lot.

"I worked on it a lot this last off-season, to be able to perform the way I am now. I think my ability to defend and rebound and my IQ are underrated. I talk a lot. I help guys out on the offensive and defensive end."

Additional Big Ten programs like Ohio State watched him for Meanstreets this spring, alongside IU.

"They want to take their time," Newman told Rivals of Big Ten programs. "They want to have all three of their assistant coaches and the head coach watch me and have me down on visits."

Newman could begin setting up visits soon, but he's also focused on the July evaluation period. That's when college coaches have three consecutive weekends to evaluate prospects - like Newman - in NCAA approved settings, including AAU events.

He averaged 24.9 points and nine rebounds per game this season for Valparaiso, leading them to a 20-6 overall record. He was named a core Indiana Junior All-Star and earned Post-Tribune Player of the Year honors.

