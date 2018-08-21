Ticker
Indiana Basketball: 2018-19 Schedule Released

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller claps from the sidelines during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena last season. Miller and the Hoosiers learned of both their conference and non-conference opponents for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday afternoon.
Jospeh Maiorana / USA TDOAY Sports Images

The Big Ten Network on Tuesday afternoon unveiled each conference member's 2018-19 schedule.

The league moves to a 20-game schedule for first time this season, with each conference member playing seven opponents twice and six opponents once, according to the BTN broadcast. There will be 140 total conference games, an 11 percent increase from last year.

Indiana's schedule includes facing five high major programs and a conference champion during the non-conference portion of their ledger, per a release from the school. Television designations and starting times will be announced at a later date. Overall, the Hoosiers will play 19 games at home and 12 true road games.

“Our challenge is to integrate eight guys who have never put on the Indiana uniform with a group who have had a year under their belt and should have a full understanding of what we expect from them as a staff," IU head coach Archie Miller said in a statement. "We have to establish ourselves as a tough-minded, together group. We feel as though we have put together a schedule that presents us with great opportunities, but also provides us with tremendous competition.”

Here is Indiana's complete 2018-19 schedule, including key rankings from last year on each opponent:

IU Men's Basketball 2018-19 Schedule
Date Opponent KenPom/RPI Tip Time (ET) TV

*Nov. 1

Southern Indiana

N/A

7 p.m.

BTN Plus ($)

Nov. 6

Chicago State

346/338

TBA

TBA

Nov. 9

Montana State

270/277

TBA

TBA

&Nov. 14

Marquette

53/60

TBA

TBA

Nov. 18

at Arkansas

44/34

TBA

TBA

Nov. 20

UT-Arlington

128/112

TBA

TBA

Nov. 23

UC-Davis

129/101

TBA

TBA

@Nov. 27

at Duke

3/5

TBA

TBA

Dec. 1

Northwestern

85/159

TBA

TBA

Dec. 4

at Penn State

19/45

TBA

TBA

Dec. 8

Louisville

38/42

TBA

TBA

#Dec. 15

Butler

20/39

TBA

TBA

Dec. 19

Central Arkansas

213/220

TBA

TBA

Dec. 22

Jacksonville

320/283

TBA

TBA

Jan. 3

Illinois

102/179

TBA

TBA

Jan. 6

at Michigan

7/8

TBA

TBA

Jan. 11

at Maryland

39/71

TBA

TBA

Jan. 14

Nebraska

55/54

TBA

TBA

Jan. 19

at Purdue

5/9

TBA

TBA

Jan. 22

at Northwestern

85/159

TBA

TBA

Jan. 25

Michigan

7/8

TBA

TBA

Jan. 30

at Rutgers

130/200

TBA

TBA

Feb. 2

at Michigan State

6/15

TBA

TBA

Feb. 7

Iowa

88/155

TBA

TBA

Feb. 10

Ohio State

16/19

TBA

TBA

Feb. 16

at Minnesota

117/167

TBA

TBA

Feb. 19

Purdue

5/9

TBA

TBA

Feb. 22

at Iowa

88/155

TBA

TBA

Feb. 26

Wisconsin

70/114

TBA

TBA

March 2

Michigan State

6/15

TBA

TBA

March 7

at Illinois

102/179

TBA

TBA

March 10

Rutgers

130/200

TBA

TBA

March 13-17

Big Ten Tournament

N/A

TBA

TBA
* = Exhibition, & = Gavitt Tipoff, @ = Big Ten/ACC Challenge, # = Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis,$ = subscription to BTN Plus required. Big Ten Tournament will be held at the United Center in Chicago.

Other Notes

BTN analyst Shon Morris said Indiana freshman guard and five-star signee Romeo Langford is the Big Ten's "Must-See Newcomer."

Morris was also high on sophomore forward Justin Smith.

"Keep an eye on Justin Smith in Bloomington," Morris said. "He's athletic and he continues to impress."

----

