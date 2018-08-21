The Big Ten Network on Tuesday afternoon unveiled each conference member's 2018-19 schedule.

The league moves to a 20-game schedule for first time this season, with each conference member playing seven opponents twice and six opponents once, according to the BTN broadcast. There will be 140 total conference games, an 11 percent increase from last year.

Indiana's schedule includes facing five high major programs and a conference champion during the non-conference portion of their ledger, per a release from the school. Television designations and starting times will be announced at a later date. Overall, the Hoosiers will play 19 games at home and 12 true road games.

“Our challenge is to integrate eight guys who have never put on the Indiana uniform with a group who have had a year under their belt and should have a full understanding of what we expect from them as a staff," IU head coach Archie Miller said in a statement. "We have to establish ourselves as a tough-minded, together group. We feel as though we have put together a schedule that presents us with great opportunities, but also provides us with tremendous competition.”

Here is Indiana's complete 2018-19 schedule, including key rankings from last year on each opponent: