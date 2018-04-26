IU has lost 3 of its last 4 due to of self-inflicted mistakes, but has a turnaround opportunity vs. Illinois this weekend at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington. First pitch is schedule for 6:05 p.m. ET Friday, followed by 2 p.m. ET starts Saturday and Sunday.

"Today's about having a good practice," Hoosiers head coach Chris Lemonis said prior to Thursday's session at Bart Kaufman Field. "When you won all the games, you don't really get to enjoy them and it feels like the losses linger around. So were just trying to drop that bad feeling, get out here and have a good practice, bounce around and be ready for Illinois on Friday."

Ahead of the weekend series vs. Illinois (24-12, 9-3 Big Ten), Indiana (29-9, 7-4) has two key players still working their way back to full health.

Sophomore right-hander Pauly Milto, the Hoosiers' regular Saturday starter, sat out last weekend's series at Ohio State while dealing with arm soreness. Their usual starter at third, junior Luke Miller, has not played since April 6 due to a foot injury.

According to Lemonis, Milto will get some bullpen work in the series opener Friday while Miller is scheduled to visit the doctor today. In the event Milto cannot start Saturday, Lemonis said it's possible IU could use a combination of junior lefty Tim Herrin and sophomore lefty Cam Beauchamp.

"Everybody's getting close, but it's still day-to-day with those guys," Lemonis said, referring to the status of Milto and Miller.

No matter who goes on the mound for IU this weekend, they will face one of their toughest tests of the season in Illinois junior Bren Spillane.

Spillane leads the Big Ten in batting average at .444, slugging percentage at 1.026 and on-base percentage at .538. He has smacked a conference-leading 16 home runs and trails the conference RBI leader by just one with 46.

"I recruited him while I was at Louisville, that's how long he's been out there," Lemonis said. "He's having a great year. We'll try to make other people beat us, but we'll also have to attack him and mix him up a little bit too."

Illinois and Indiana sit at third and fifth respectively in the Big Ten standings, which means this game will almost certainly have implications for the conference tournament seeding and perhaps the postseason beyond that. The Fighting Illini are at No. 57 in the latest NCAA Division I RPI while the Hoosiers at No. 27.

For the Hoosiers, getting back to their winning ways will help keep them in the conversation for hosting a regional.

"It's part of the game, and you know, we're not far from playing good baseball," Lemonis said. "We've given away some freebies that are not characteristic of us, either on the pitching mound or defensively, and we need to knock in a couple more runs. We're not that far away, we've just got to get that feeling back."