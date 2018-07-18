Indiana baseball head on Wednesday announced the hiring of former eight-time Gold Glove winner and seven-time National League All-Star Scott Rolen as Director of Player Development.

Rolen's responsibilities will include assisting with on-campus recruiting in accordance with NCAA rules, collaborating with the coaching staff when preparing for practice and competition and giving valuable advice to players on lifestyle choices and making informed decisions when pursuing pro baseball careers.

"I couldn't be more excited to add Scott Rolen to our staff," IU baseball head coach Jeff Mercer said in a statement. "The impact Scott will have on the student athletes in our baseball program will be unique among college programs. The value for the staff and players, gaining knowledge daily from someone with such a historic career and who truly values the growth of young people, is special."

Rolen's MLB career spanned 17 seasons from 1996-2012, including seven with the Philadelphia Phillies (1996-2002), six with the St. Louis Cardinals (2002-2007), two with the Toronto Blue Jays (2008-09) and four with the Cincinnati Reds (2009-12). He earned the Silver Slugger Award in 2002 and was a World Series champion with the Cardinals in 2006. Rolen concluded his pro career with a .281 lifetime hitting percentage, 2,077 hits, 316 home runs, 1,287 RBIs and 1,211 runs.

"I've enjoyed watching the success and development of IU baseball over the last 5 years under Tracy Smith and Chris Lemonis," Rolen in the same statement. "Hopefully I can be a positive contribution to future successes here in Bloomington. I'm excited to be a Hoosier."

A native of Jasper, Ind., Rolen attended Jasper High School and was named Indiana's Mr. Baseball during his senior season in 1993. He also played tennis and basketball and finished second in Indiana Mr. Basketball voting. He was chosen by the Phillies in the 1993 MLB Draft.

