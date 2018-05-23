Mired in a four-game losing streak two weeks ago, including falling short in 8 of its last 10 games, Indiana turned to a detour on a Big Ten road trip out west for inspiration.

On the way into Lincoln, Neb. for the Hoosiers' May 11-13 weekend series against Nebraska, IU head coach Chris Lemonis had team stop by TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, the site of the College World Series and the site of the Big Ten tournament and a reminder of what the Hoosiers still had a shot at.

"Hey, we still have a lot to play for," Lemonis told his team at the time. "In two weeks, somebody's dog-piling on this mound. In five weeks, somebody's dog-piling on this mound. There's so much left to play for."

Indiana would take that series 2-1 to catapult itself into a 6-game winning streak to close the regular season. Appropriately, where the proverbial turnaround for IU's regular season slump is where it returns as the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, facing No. 4 seed Illinois tonight at 10 p.m. ET. on the Big Ten Network.

According to senior outfielder Logan Sowers, the program's current momentum did not require any dramatic changes by players or coaches.

It was simply a matter of maintaining consistency with what they were doing well.

"Baseball's a game of slumps," Sowers said. "Everybody has their slumps, and I think we went in our slump at a pretty good time and came out of it at a good time too right at the end of the regular season."

Sowers has been one of the catalysts, hitting .423 (11 for 26) in each of those six games with 11 RBI and 3 home runs at Indiana's cleanup spot.

However, just as important has been the return of junior right-hander Pauly Milto and junior third baseman Luke Miller from injury.

Milto struck out nine, allowing just two earned runs and two walks in each of his last two starts, including six strikeouts against Nebraska in a 6 2/3 inning-start when he came back from injury on May 12. Miller, meanwhile, is hitting .458 (11 for 24) in each of IU's last six games with 9 RBI and 4 home runs primarily as the Hoosiers' No. 5 hitter.

"Logan Sowers, Luke Miller and Matt Lloyd are probably playing some of their best baseball right now, which is exciting," Lemonis said. "And then getting Pauly back in that spot was huge. I mean, that start he had at Nebraska, getting back out there and pitching well, now everybody gets to fall back into their original role. It's good for our club."

That offensive firepower will be challenged by what Lemonis, Sowers and junior right-handed pitcher Jonathan Stiever in various ways called one of the best defensive teams in the conference.

Illinois has allowed the second-fewest sacrifice bunts in the league with 21 and the third-fewest hits with 424. Its fielding percentage of .980 ranks first, and it also ranks in the top three in fewest doubles and triples allowed.

The discipline is part of what players and coaches attributed Games 1 and 2 of the late April regular season series between both teams being decided by one run before Indiana took a 9-2 victory in Game 3.

"We expect it to be a pretty even game on Wednesday," Stiever said.

Lemonis said he is more concerned about the late first pitch for himself than his players because he's usually in bed by 9:30 p.m. He said he'll probably drink a Spark energy drink to keep himself awake, while the players may take a snap.

Either way, between the late start and late win streak, IU players and coaches will likely feel both energized and confident heading into tonight's game.

"We're all feeling good," Sowers said. "Our minds are right, our bodies are good and we're excited about this weekend."