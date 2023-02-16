Indiana Baseball Opens up the 2023 Season Against Auburn
Baseball is back in Bloomington. The Indiana Hoosiers open up their season Friday evening against the Auburn Tigers for a three-game series. This will be the fifth season under head coach Jeff Mercer after the Hoosiers finished the 2022 season with a 27-32 record and 10-14 in the Big Ten.
Indiana is returning a lot of similar faces from a year ago but is also bringing in new players from the transfer portal and the incoming freshman class. Across the board when you look at Indiana’s roster it has one common theme, youth.
One of the big things from this off-season was how active Indiana’s coaching staff was with their new players.
Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer brought in 11 freshmen in this year's incoming class alongside 12 players from the transfers portal. In the new age of the player movement, the Hoosiers went heavy bringing in new talented pieces.
“Im excited about the group,” Mercer said. “It's a really talented group when you look at it. Three or four years ago about kinda where you want to be at in your fourth or fifth year how your building, how you're recruiting its where we need to be at. I'm excited about it to be able to put that type of group on the field. Young but very talented physically."
Players like Matthew Ellis and Carter Mathison are still relatively young in their Indiana careers but have emerged as leaders in the clubhouse. Both players lead the Hoosiers last year in home runs and were a major driving factor in the Hoosiers' offense.
Now both are in their second season wearing the cream and crimson and have noticed one big change from the previous season; how united this team is. When asked if he could describe the team in one word, Ellis was quick to say one specific word.
“Together,” Ellis said. “I think we are really together. Peter Serruto made a good point of how united this team is. We are all cheering for each other, pulling for each other, we want to see each other succeed…That's a really unique thing and I feel like that's something thing that hasn't been where it needs to be and it's finally here and it's here to stay at Indiana.”
The Hoosiers' first game of the year will be on Friday, Feb.17, at 5 p.m. ET as they face off against the Tigers. This is the second year in a row that Indiana has gone up against perennial NCAA Tournament competition in the opening series as they faced Clemson last year.
The Tigers finished their 2022 season with a 43-22 regular season record and made their way to the first round of the College World Series.
Indiana will play three games against the Tigers before their home opener on Tuesday, Feb.21 against Miami (OH).
