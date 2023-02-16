Baseball is back in Bloomington. The Indiana Hoosiers open up their season Friday evening against the Auburn Tigers for a three-game series. This will be the fifth season under head coach Jeff Mercer after the Hoosiers finished the 2022 season with a 27-32 record and 10-14 in the Big Ten.

Indiana is returning a lot of similar faces from a year ago but is also bringing in new players from the transfer portal and the incoming freshman class. Across the board when you look at Indiana’s roster it has one common theme, youth.

One of the big things from this off-season was how active Indiana’s coaching staff was with their new players.

Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer brought in 11 freshmen in this year's incoming class alongside 12 players from the transfers portal. In the new age of the player movement, the Hoosiers went heavy bringing in new talented pieces.

“Im excited about the group,” Mercer said. “It's a really talented group when you look at it. Three or four years ago about kinda where you want to be at in your fourth or fifth year how your building, how you're recruiting its where we need to be at. I'm excited about it to be able to put that type of group on the field. Young but very talented physically."