Junior right-hander Pauly Milto pitched a complete game and junior catcher Ryan Fineman added a pair of RBI to help second-seeded Indiana defeat fourth-seeded Texas Southern 6-0 Saturday afternoon in an elimination game at the Austin Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers will face the loser Texas-Texas A&M on Sunday at 3 p.m. eastern time in another elimination game. The Tigers are eliminated from the tournament.

After three scoreless frames at the start, Fineman broke the game open with an RBI double to right center in the top of the fourth. Freshman infielder Justin Walker followed with an RBI double to left center, then sophomore shortstop Jeremy Houston drilled an RBI triple to left center to give the Hoosiers an early 3-0 lead.

Senior right fielder Logan Sowers added a ground-rule RBI double to left in the top of the fifth and sophomore infielder Scotty Bradley chipped in an RBI single to left to extend Indiana's lead to 5-0 in that frame.

Appropriately, the man who started the scoring also accounted for Indiana's last run as Fineman hit a solo shot to left in the top of the eighth to pad Indiana's lead for good. Fineman finished 2 for 3 with 2 RBI on Saturday.

Milto was dominant on the mound with 10 strikeouts and just four hits and two walks allowed. Texas Southern managed just three singles off Milto, and no runner advanced past second.