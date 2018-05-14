Indiana baseball over the weekend won its weekend series at Nebraska 2-1, losing Game 1 of the best-of-three series 5-2 before taking Games 2 and 3 by scores of 6-3 and 8-6 respectively. The Game 2 victory snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Hoosiers.

IU moved to 33-15 overall and 11-9 in Big Ten play, remaining in contention for a spot in the conference tournament later this month. Only the top eight teams of the league's 13 make the cut.

In Game 1, senior outfielder Logan Sowers RBI walk in the first inning and solo home run in the fourth inning accounted for the majority of Indiana's offensive production.

Outside of junior utility man Matt Lloyd's 2 for 3 day at the plate and and junior catcher Ryan Fineman going 1 for 4, no other Hoosier recorded a hit. Indiana did not score the rest of the game after Sowers' solo shot.

Junior left-handed pitcher Jonathan Stiever (5-4) struck out eight, allowing four walks, five runs (three earned) and three hits in a six-inning start Friday night.

In Game 2, Indiana's bats woke up in a big way behind three home runs. Freshman infielder Drew Ashley got things started with a solo shot in the second. A three-run home run from junior infielder Luke Miller and a solo home run from sophomore infielder Scotty Bradley gave Indiana a 5-1 lead at the end of the fifth inning.

Ashley added an RBI single in the fifth to give Indiana a 6-1 lead, enough to withstand an RBI double in the seventh and a solo home run in the eighth from Nebraska.

Junior Pauly Milto (6-2) logged his first full start in a month, striking out five while allowing just five hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk in 6 2/3 innings on Saturday. After senior lefty B.J. Sabol pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief with two strikeouts and only one run allowed, Lloyd closed the final inning with a groundout, a strikeout and a flyout.

In Game 3, sophomore shortstop Jeremy Houston's 2-RBI triple in the second and RBI single in the fifth provided the bookends of IU jumping out to an early 8-0 lead. The Huskers rallied with six unanswered, including an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, until designated hitter Jesse Wilkening's flyout to right with the tying run at second put the comeback to an end.

Junior lefty Tim Herrin (4-0) picked up the win on Sunday, surrendering three walks, five hits and just one earned run in 5.0 innings of a start. After sophomore righty Cal Krueger, sophomore lefty Cam Beauchamp and Sabol each pitched an inning of relief, Lloyd closed with two groundouts and a flyout to pick up his fifth save of the season.

Indiana is back in action Tuesday at Louisville. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.