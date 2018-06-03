Behind a nine-run first inning, second-seeded Indiana held off third-seeded Texas A&M 9-7 Sunday evening to eliminate the Aggies and advance to the Austin Regional final.

The Hoosiers will take on top seed and regional host Texas at 9 p.m. eastern time. A win tonight and Monday night would give Indiana the regional championship, while Texas just needs to win tonight to advance to the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals next weekend.

Consecutive RBI singles from junior third baseman Luke Miller, sophomore left fielder Matt Gorski and senior right fielder Logan Sowers helped Indiana put up its single-game season high for runs scored in an inning. Junior catcher Ryan Fineman added a sac-fly RBI to score Gorski, then sophomore designated hitter Scotty Bradley belted a two-run homer to right to give Indiana an early 6-0 advantage.

Junior utility man Matt Lloyd added a three-run shot to left three batters later to score Indiana's final three runs.

From there, Indiana's bats went quiet and Texas A&M began chipping away at the lead.

The Aggies would go on to out-hit the Hoosiers 17-14, starting with a two-run ground rule RBI double down the left field line from Chris Andritsos in the bottom of the first. George Janca followed with an RBI single in the second accounted for Texas A&M's first two runs.

An RBI double by Michael Helman in the bottom of the fifth and an unearned run by Helman off a sac-fly added to the pressure. Indiana's lead trimmed to just three in the bottom of the seventh after an RBI single by Texas A&M's Logan Foster.

After Texas A&M put two runners in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Lloyd replaced Tim Herrin and induced a groundout to shortstop to get Indiana out of the jam.

The Aggies threatened again in the bottom of the ninth with a trio of singles, including a one-out RBI single by Will Frizzell. Allonte Wingate stepped to the plate representing the Aggies' tying run, but grounded into a double play to end the game.

Herrin picked up the win for IU after tossing two strikeouts and allowing one earned run off four hits and two walks in 3.0 innings of relief. Sophomore lefty Cam Beauchamp struck out three but allowed five earned runs off 10 hits and one walk in a 4 2/3-inning start.