Indiana struggled throughout much of the evening and is now on the brink of elimination.

The second-seeded Hoosiers dropped their Austin regional opener to third-seeded Texas A&M 10-3 on Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. They will face the loser of top-seeded Texas vs. Texas Southern in an elimination game Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Aggies broke the game open with a seven-run top of the fourth, sparked by an RBI single by Foster and a 2-RBI double by Frizzell with two outs. After Wingate walked, Cole Bedford singled off Indiana starting pitcher Jonathan Stiever's leg. Stiever grimaced but after throwing a handful of pitches during a brief pause in the game, he remained on the mound with the bases loaded.

Keeping Stiever on the mound backfired on the Hoosiers as the right-handed junior surrendered another four runs before being replaced by sophomore lefty Andrew Saalfrank, who induced a lineout to end the frame.

The damage proved insurmountable for Indiana, which surrendered an RBI triple in the top of the fifth to give Texas A&M an 8-0 lead. Sophomore shortstop Jeremy Houston's unearned run in the bottom of the fifth finally got the Hoosiers on the board, but they could only muster a pair of solo home runs from junior third baseman Luke Miller over the final three frames.

Overall, Indiana struck out 17 times. Texas A&M lefty John Doxakis, who entered the contest with an SEC-leading 96 strikeouts, fanned 12 with just two walks, one hit and one earned run allowed.

Stiever, meanwhile, allowed seven earned runs off seven hits and two walks with one strikeout in 3 2/3 innings.

Indiana likely won't learn of its elimination opponent until late Friday night, as Texas and Texas Southern have a scheduled first pitch of 9 p.m. ET tonight.