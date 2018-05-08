Two critical baserunning errors along with several missed opportunities with runners on base proved costly for IU in a 7-6 loss to Kentucky Tuesday night at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are now 31-14 on the season after suffering their fourth consecutive loss, while the Wildcats moved to 31-17 with the win.

Here's what stood out from IU's loss.

Untimely baserunning errors: Overrunning second resulted in IU getting picked off twice at that spot, first with leadoff man Logan Kaletha in the bottom of the third then his replacement Sam Crail doing the same in the bottom of the sixth. The mistake in the bottom of the third dampened momentum that carried IU to runners on with one out. Kaletha's pick off left sophomore outfielder Matt Gorski with two outs, and though Gorski hit a single down the left field line to put runners on the corners, the inning would end with junior catching Ryan Fineman flying out to center. Meanwhile, the mistake in the bottom of the sixth came after Crail had drawn a walk to reach first. Gorski struck out swinging but Fineman's single up the middle put runners on first and second. Faced with two outs, sophomore infielder Scotty Bradley grounded out to second.

Plenty of missed opportunities: Those miscues accounted for 4 of what would end up being 13 runners left on base by the Hoosiers against the Wildcats, exceeded IU's 12 hits as a team. Indiana's best chance taking the lead came in the bottom of the seventh when it loaded the bases after a full-count walk by Crail, but Lloyd grounded out to second to end the inning and strand those three runners. Indiana had just one 2-out RBI compared to Kentucky's three. Additionally, the Hoosiers hit 2 for 11 (.182) with runners in scoring position while the Wildcats hit 3 for 10 (.300).

Tommy Sommer stabilizes: If there was one possible bright spot for Indiana to take away from Tuesday night's loss, it was the relief work the freshman lefty from Carmel, Ind. He entered in the 4th inning and struck out four of the 10 batters he faced, allowing zero runs and just two hits in 2 2/3 innings. Out of Sommer's 40 total pitches, 29 went for strikes. It was because of his efforts and later senior lefty B.J. Sabol, who struck out four while allowing just one earned run and two hits in two innings (19 of 26 pitches going for strikes) that allowed Indiana to remain competitive in the later frames.