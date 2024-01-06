Indiana backcourt trio outduels Ohio State's guards in narrow victory
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Malik Reneau was brilliant in Indiana's 71-65 win at home versus Ohio State on Saturday night. The sophomore paced the Hoosiers in scoring with a game-high 23 points. However, it wasn't the Montverde product that proved to be the difference in the game. Instead, it was the play of Indiana's guards that lifted the Hoosiers to victory on a rainy Bloomington night.
Saturday's performance against Ohio State was a much needed rebound for Indiana's starting backcourt after a putrid display on Wednesday in a 16-point loss to Nebraska. On Wednesday, Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway were bad. That's putting it lightly.
Johnson and Galloway combined for 10 points, five assists and seven turnovers on 4-13 shooting from the floor against the Cornhuskers. In his first game back from a seven game absence, Johnson was held scoreless. Meanwhile, Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga poured in 28 points while canning 40% of his 3-pointers. Indiana lost the battle of the backcourts against Nebraska.
Against the Buckeyes on Saturday night the Hoosiers' starting backcourt -- as well as CJ Gunn off the bench -- was instrumental in Indiana's victory versus Ohio State.
"His 14 minutes were awful," Mike Woodson said following Indiana's win over Ohio State regarding Johnson's performance in Indiana's loss on the road against Nebraska. "I don't care how you look at it, you get 14 minutes, you got to be positive, do some things to help us win the game. He didn't do that. Today I told him at shootaround I was going to play him, let him loose. I thought he was huge tonight."
Johnson was far from awful against Ohio State. The sixth-year guard playing in his 137th college basketball game put up 18 points and connected on both of his attempts from behind the 3-point line. He added three assists and more importantly, Johnson didn't turn the ball over once against the Buckeyes.
"I'm an aggressive guard," Johnson said. "I've got to grow up, and I grew up tonight and I've got to keep growing up and not turn over the ball because my team needs me to make the right play every time."
"I haven't been myself lately. I've been off for a month, so I was trying to find a rhythm (against Nebraska)," Johnson continued. "I was doing a little bit too much on the offensive end. Tonight I let the game come to me. I trusted my coaching staff and my teammates to make the right play."
Despite it being just Johnson's second game back from injury, the Woodbridge, Virginia native played in 34 minutes against Ohio State. Only Malik Reneau played more minutes for the Hoosiers.
Trey Galloway, Johnson's partner in the Hoosiers' starting backcourt, had a solid, relatively turnover-free performance as well. Galloway only scored four points and he only got two of his eight field goal attempts to fall. But when the Culver, Indiana native is at his best, Galloway is finding ways to impact the game aside from scoring. That's exactly what he did against the Buckeyes. Galloway tallied his second-most assists in a single game this season with seven. Again perhaps more importantly, he turned the ball over just a single time.
Maybe the most important contribution from Indiana's backcourt on Saturday came from off the bench.
CJ Gunn's struggles as a Hoosier have been well-documented. Gunn came in projecting to be a sharpshooter with the ability to put the ball in the basket at all three levels will relative ease. In his freshman season, the 2022 Indiana all-star averaged two points per game and shot 2-24 (8%) from 3-point range.
Lawrence North High School's all-time leader in points per game, Gunn has turned a corner in his sophomore campaign with the Hoosiers. Gunn scored 10 points and canned his only 3-point attempt of the evening, an important three that gave the Hoosiers a 6-point lead with 6 minutes to play.
"His last few days of practice have been tremendous," Woodson said of Gunn. "I'm telling all these guys, you know, it's how you practice, man, that carries over into a real basketball game. You don't bring it in practice you're not going to bring it in the game. I've always believed that."
"But he had two good days, man, and I thought he deserved to play," Woodson continued. "I thought CJ was excellent coming off the bench for us. He stepped up and gave us some important minutes tonight."
Gunn's 10 points against Ohio State are a season-high for the sophomore. Gunn was able to consistently get to his midrange jump shot -- a shot he fell in love with in high school -- and knock down those 2-point looks.
It's been his defense that has continued to earn Gunn consistent minutes despite his offensive struggles. Despite playing the eight most total minutes on the team this season for Indiana, Gunn leads the team in steals. Against the Buckeyes, it wasn't his defense that helped lift Indiana to victory, it was his offense.
"I mean, that just comes from the work he puts in," Xavier Johnson said when asked what he thought led to Gunn's performance. "CJ is in the gym all the time and now you're just seeing the results. He's a guy that has high confidence in himself and fears nothing."
The backcourt trio of Johnson, Galloway and Gunn did all of that while holding Ohio State's starting backcourt duo of Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. to a combined 18 points on 7-34 shooting from the floor and 0-12 from 3-point range. Coming into Saturday night, the duo of Thornton and Gayle were averaging a combined 32 points per game. Both were in the top 15 in the Big Ten in field goal percentage entering the game too. Thornton and Gayle were bested by the Hoosiers' backcourt trio of Johnson, Galloway and Gunn on Saturday.
Indiana's backcourt is finally back at full strength with Johnson back from injury. That allows everyone to play in the roles that they're the most comfortable in. If the Hoosiers can get the production from their guards that they got against the Buckeyes consistently for the rest of the season, that would go a long way in trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season.
