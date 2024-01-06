BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Malik Reneau was brilliant in Indiana's 71-65 win at home versus Ohio State on Saturday night. The sophomore paced the Hoosiers in scoring with a game-high 23 points. However, it wasn't the Montverde product that proved to be the difference in the game. Instead, it was the play of Indiana's guards that lifted the Hoosiers to victory on a rainy Bloomington night. Saturday's performance against Ohio State was a much needed rebound for Indiana's starting backcourt after a putrid display on Wednesday in a 16-point loss to Nebraska. On Wednesday, Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway were bad. That's putting it lightly. Johnson and Galloway combined for 10 points, five assists and seven turnovers on 4-13 shooting from the floor against the Cornhuskers. In his first game back from a seven game absence, Johnson was held scoreless. Meanwhile, Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga poured in 28 points while canning 40% of his 3-pointers. Indiana lost the battle of the backcourts against Nebraska. Against the Buckeyes on Saturday night the Hoosiers' starting backcourt -- as well as CJ Gunn off the bench -- was instrumental in Indiana's victory versus Ohio State. "His 14 minutes were awful," Mike Woodson said following Indiana's win over Ohio State regarding Johnson's performance in Indiana's loss on the road against Nebraska. "I don't care how you look at it, you get 14 minutes, you got to be positive, do some things to help us win the game. He didn't do that. Today I told him at shootaround I was going to play him, let him loose. I thought he was huge tonight."

Johnson was far from awful against Ohio State. The sixth-year guard playing in his 137th college basketball game put up 18 points and connected on both of his attempts from behind the 3-point line. He added three assists and more importantly, Johnson didn't turn the ball over once against the Buckeyes. "I'm an aggressive guard," Johnson said. "I've got to grow up, and I grew up tonight and I've got to keep growing up and not turn over the ball because my team needs me to make the right play every time." "I haven't been myself lately. I've been off for a month, so I was trying to find a rhythm (against Nebraska)," Johnson continued. "I was doing a little bit too much on the offensive end. Tonight I let the game come to me. I trusted my coaching staff and my teammates to make the right play." Despite it being just Johnson's second game back from injury, the Woodbridge, Virginia native played in 34 minutes against Ohio State. Only Malik Reneau played more minutes for the Hoosiers. Trey Galloway, Johnson's partner in the Hoosiers' starting backcourt, had a solid, relatively turnover-free performance as well. Galloway only scored four points and he only got two of his eight field goal attempts to fall. But when the Culver, Indiana native is at his best, Galloway is finding ways to impact the game aside from scoring. That's exactly what he did against the Buckeyes. Galloway tallied his second-most assists in a single game this season with seven. Again perhaps more importantly, he turned the ball over just a single time.

