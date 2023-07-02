TheHoosier's Mason Williams is back with a Sunday edition of 'True or False.' The premise is simple: we're discussing a wide variety of topics surrounding Indiana athletics and determining whether a hypothetical or upcoming scenario is, as the name suggests, true or false. If you missed them or are in search of a refresher on previous versions, you can find volume 1 and volume 2 of the offseason series here. Let's get into this week's batch of scenarios.

TRUE OR FALSE: Malik Reneau makes a Big Ten All-Conference team appearance this season

TRUE. Earlier this week, Malik Reneau was the first Hoosier to sit down with the media this summer and discuss how practices are evolving and his own personal development. He gave us a good insight into how practices are being held, an emphasis on where Indiana's game is heading in the post-Trayce Jackson-Davis era and how the Hoosier staff is juggling so many new faces trying to gel together at once. He also gave us an insight into what he expects from his own game, and it's vastly different to the Reneau-style game you may have become accustomed to last season. Reneau discussed a desire to "do everything on the court" this upcoming season: shoot the three, put the ball on the floor and be the type of versatile defender Indiana's scheme calls for – just without the ticky-tack foul trap that offenses lured the Montverde 5-star into throughout stretches of last season. Should Reneau's plan come to fruition and his game see measurable differences in multiple aspects – shooting, playmaking and defense – his role will become more solidified in a frontcourt rotation that's sure to feature multiple worthy contributors all vying for the same minutes on the floor. At his size, if he became more of a threat offensively from two or three levels instead of one or two, all while refining his defensive efforts, Reneau becomes a real problem for opposing defenses to solve. With so much attention this offseason being paid to Mackenzie Mgbako and Kel'el Ware as new pieces to Indiana's new-look puzzle, Reneau's journey may have escaped the minds of some around the league. He's someone many are waiting on for a breakout season, and the makings of it started to become apparent down the stretch last season. If he puts it together this year on a more consistent basis, look out.

Malik Reneau, #5, of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on November 10, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana.

TRUE OR FALSE: Indiana basketball wins nine non-conference games in 2023-24.

FALSE. In case you missed it this past week, Indiana basketball made this season's upcoming non-conference schedule official with the release of the full 11-game slate:

All things considered, it's a strong non-conference schedule once you dig into the weeds of some of the matchups. But to go 9-2 through that stretch, that assumes Indiana defeats everyone they'll play at home they'd be heavily favored against (only excludes Kansas), then finding two wins out of four from the group of Louisville, UConn, Texas, Auburn and Kansas. Granted, that's not impossible – this prediction is being made without having an idea of where the Hoosiers stack up on the court against other competition. Indiana has strong ties to the Atlanta area, Mike Woodson's return to Madison Square Garden and the return game of a home-and-home with Kansas all make for some intriguing matchups. I am, however, a bit skeptical of just how early this group will come together to play their best basketball. They've got enough talent to be competitive and steal a game from tougher opponents, but the jury is still out on just how strong out of the gates the Hoosiers will be. For those reasons, I'll withhold from saying Indiana wins nine games outside of the conference. But they'll certainly be battle tested.

Mike Woodson enters his third season as Indiana head coach this year, and a strong non-conference is a priority again.

TRUE OR FALSE: Indiana has a 1,000+ yard receiver this season.

FALSE. Despite missing the second half of last season with a torn ACL, Cam Camper was on track to be really close to the 1,000-yard mark, a feat that's only been accomplished seven times in program history. Through seven games, he hauled in 46 receptions for 569 yards. Using those numbers to determine averages, Camper mathematically was on pace for 78 receptions and 977 yards. The receptions would've been good enough for second-best in program history, tying Damarlo Belcher's mark in 2010. This season though, there's a bevy of new targets for a new quarterback (or multiple new quarterbacks) to throw to. With a new quarterback and targets in the fold, the ball will likely be spread around more evenly. That's not to mention that the quarterback play would have to be significantly better than it was last season, too. All told, I think it's a few too many factors that have to go right for it to happen. I do believe if there is one to do it, it'll be Camper or Fordham transfer Dequece Carter, who did nothing but create production in the Rams' offense. He's someone who's sure to turn heads this season.