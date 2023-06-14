Welcome to the first installment of a new series here at TheHoosier called "True or False." The objective here is relatively simple, as you could imagine. We pose a series of true/false questions and takes that surround Indiana athletics, whether it be football, basketball, recruiting or otherwise, and we'll take our best stab at determining whether they're legitimate or not and do our best to provide explanation. It's opinionated, too, because who doesn't love a good debate? This could be easy or it could be tough, but it should certainly be fun. Without further ado, here's a look at the first batch of scenarios.

TRUE OR FALSE: Only one quarterback starts games for Indiana this fall.

FALSE. Since Tom Allen took over as head coach in 2017, Indiana has only had a single season where a quarterback appeared in every game the Hoosiers played in: Peyton Ramsey in 2018. Even in that 2018 season, Michael Penix Jr. made three appearances and won the job in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury. With that being said, the reason for Indiana having to start multiple quarterbacks throughout past seasons isn't always due to choice. The Hoosiers have had some bad luck in keeping their signal callers healthy in the past – Penix Jr.'s aforementioned injury in '19, two more season-ending injuries in 2020 and 2021. Jack Tuttle was already known to be heading into the transfer portal when he suited up versus Penn State last season and ultimately left the game due to injury, taking what would turn out to be his final snaps in Bloomington. But Tuttle was starting that game in the first place because of the prolonged struggles of Connor Bazelak. When Dexter Williams II stepped in and provided a spark in the same PSU game, found the Hoosiers' only semblance of offense against Ohio State and led the way to victory against Michigan State (albeit not through the air), Indiana looked to have found their long-term replacement. But when his knee required reconstructive surgery in the offseason following a brutal injury in the Old Oaken Bucket game, the QB1 job for 2023 was suddenly wide open once again. With Williams II on the mend, Indiana will choose between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby for the week one starting role versus the vaunted Buckeyes, a decision having yet to be made. But given Allen's comments about Williams II's injury status being ahead of schedule and the inexperience at this level between the two week one options, it's realistic to believe whoever wins the job's leash could be short. Indiana will want to capitalize on having two youthful options to start the year and potentially a third join the fray mid-year. If there's struggles from the quarterback position early, there's no reason to believe there won't at least be a conversation.

TRUE OR FALSE: Indiana basketball will have an All-Big Ten Freshman team member.

TRUE. In Mike Woodson's first season as the Indiana head coach, there was an extreme reliance on the veterans that cracked the opening night starting five. Of course there were the usuals – then-new Hoosier point guard Xavier Johnson manned the backcourt alongside Parker Stewart, then the usuals Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis filled out the rest of the starting five. Off the bench, a freshman Tamar Bates and sophomore Trey Galloway still worked to carve out a role over the more experienced options ahead of them. But in Woodson's sophomore stint, there was a shift. Impact freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau suddenly became vital players when they touched the floor, helping to build off the foundation from the first year under Woodson to improve in multiple aspects across the board. Notably, Hood-Schifino jumped Galloway, and Reneau was the option to start when Jackson-Davis or Thompson missed games due to injury. But now, an apparent need exists on the wing, and the Hoosiers secured a big fish late in the recruiting process to potentially fill it. With Kopp's departure, enter five-star wing Mackenzie Mgbako as the most likely candidate to take his place. Much of the roster turns over this season, and Mgbako won't be the only young face to see rotational minutes this season. Guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton will be in contention for valuable minutes at the one and two-guard positions, with Galloway most likely having earned the starting job in now his senior year. With Hood-Schifino capitalizing on his potential as a lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft, the time has come for the homegrown Culver Academy product. Mgbako is set to take on a crucial role almost instantaneously. He'll have the opportunity to make his mark, and with the right guidance from Woodson and company on staff, it's one I believe he'll jump at.

TRUE OR FALSE: Indiana will have an 800+ yard rusher this season.

TRUE. Indiana hasn't been shy about wanting to run the football more this season. They've doubled down at every opportunity. Quarterbacks were running options in the spring practices after it became evident that the Hoosier offense is at it's most optimal when there's a dual-threat taking the snaps. They brought in one of the best offensive line coaches in the country to try and revamp the reeling offensive line from the past two seasons, and they brought in a transfer running back from Wake Forest – Christian Turner – and a familiar face in Sampson James to bolster the depth of the RB room. Now, 800 yards may seem oddly specific and a bit low considering the measure for college running backs is generally 1,000+ yards in a season. But Indiana hasn't had a rusher exceed the 800-yard threshold since Stevie Scott III did it in 2019 when Indiana won eight games, and that was a down year from the 1,137 yards the year prior. With the struggles in the run game and on the offensive line last year, Shaun Shivers led the Hoosiers in rushing with 592 yards on 143 attempts (4.1 yards per carry), but he split carries with Josh Henderson and Jaylin Lucas, who carried the ball 90 times for 398 yards (4.4 ypc) and 49 times for 271 yards (5.5 ypc) respectively. At the volume of carries Shivers had with those averages, Henderson theoretically could've rushed for 629 yards and Lucas for 786 yards. Of course, those estimates are extremely rough and aren't suggestive of the types of play they would have over an extended period of snaps, but it does give an idea of what the leading rusher for Indiana could be capable of this season. With an expected uptick of some sorts in offensive line play and another year of Henderson and Lucas in the backfield fold, plus more depth at the position and an added emphasis on that element of the game, it'll be an interesting number to shoot for.