After losing much of the meat on his 2019 roster, second-year Indiana head coach Jeff Mercer is leaning on his older players to bring the wealth of youth along, as the Hoosiers prepare to defend a Big Ten regular season title.

When Indiana takes the field Friday at LSU, it will look like a drastically different team than the group that Jeff Mercer led to a regular season Big Ten title during his first year as head coach in 2019.

Staples from the final years of the program Chris Lemonis left behind – Matt Lloyd, Matt Gorksi, Scotty Bradley, Ryan Fineman, etc. – have moved on from the program, whether it be through graduation, the MLB draft or, in Justin Walker’s case, transfer. Five starters from Mercer’s first season are no longer on the roster, along with Logan Kaletha and Wyatt Cross off the bench, and along with those departures went 55 of Indiana’s Big Ten-leading 90 home runs last season. Mercer’s entire starting pitching rotation was lost as well.

Left to fill those gaps are 23 underclassmen, on a 37-man roster.

“Nobody’s going to put an asterisk next to the game and say, ‘Well, you played a bunch of freshmen and sophomores,’” Mercer said. “No one’s going to say, ‘Well, you guys didn’t have the experience. We’ll spot you three runs.’ It doesn’t work like that. If we give those guys an excuse, then they have one. We’ve got to be ready to go from the beginning.”

By “ready to go,” Mercer said he means being ready to identify where the team is weak and begin to make improvements after the first weekend against the No. 11 team in the country, making strides toward its own most-perfect form before the last month of the season.

There are areas of obvious weakness simply in the fact that there will be new faces, such as a new starting rotation that will most likely include junior lefty Tommy Sommer and sophomore Gabe Bierman but still has the back-third open, or at catcher, where transfer Collin Hopkins – brother of Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins – junior Hunter Combs, freshman Brant Voth and even Drew Ashley will look to replace Ryan Fineman.

The Hoosiers return Elijah Dunham, who boasted the fourth-best slugging percentage on the team last year and was drafted in the 40th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Cole Barr, who tied a team-high 17 home runs, was second with 51 RBIs and 14 doubles and was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 37th round. Players like Duham, Barr, senior shortstop Jeremy Houston and senior pitcher Cal Krueger, must bring the young Hoosiers along, Mercer said, to continue what 2019 started. Otherwise, there will be gaps in momentum for the program.

“Teach young guys how to work,” Mercer said. “Teach them the expectation – what to value what not to value. The outcome takes care of itself. Learn from a guy like Matt Lloyd and pay it forward. That’s how you create a legacy or a culture.”