Indiana announces addition of USF transfer Michael Durr

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University men's basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced that Michael Durr, a 7-0 center who played his first three seasons at South Florida, will transfer and join the program beginning next season.

He will have two years of eligibility.

"Michael will add a tremendous physical presence to our team," noted Woodson. "He's a veteran player who has started more than 80 games at the Division I level. I think he has shown he is an excellent rebounder, his free throw shooting is markedly improved and he can help us offensively and defensively down low. He's a true center who will make us better."

He is a native of Atlanta and a graduate of Victory Rock Prep School. At Oldsmar Christian School he averaged 12.4 points, 9,6 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game as a junior and was a part of a team that won the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association state title. He also played for the Atlanta Xpress AAU team.

For his career in three seasons, he averaged 6.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots. He started 85 of the 87 games he played in for the Bulls.

He was born on Dec. 26, 1998 in Atlanta, Ga and is the son of Jessica Durr.

At South Florida

2020-21: Started all 19 games and averaged a career-best 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds… finished fourth in the AAC in rebounding, eighth in free throw percentage (79.0) and in blocked shots (0.9)… had a career-high 18 points at Wichita State…also posted career-bests in triples (2) and field goals made (6)… scored in double figures. Nine times and had three double-doubles… finished his season with 13 points and 13 boards with two blocks in the AAC Tournament… had 11 points and 11 caroms with two blocks in the first round of that tournament against Temple… posted 14 points and 7 rebounds against Houston… contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds at Cincinnati… notched 14 points and 9 rebounds against Florida Gulf Coast.

2019-20: Started in 29 of the 30 games in which he appeared and averaged 6.7 points…ranked first on the team and 15th in The American in rebounding with 6.1 rebounds per game…was first on the team and ninth in The American with 2.3 offensive rebounds per game…ranked 14th in the conference with 0.8 blocked shots per game…registered a career-best four blocked shots against New Mexico State …scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Nebraska …finished with 11 rebounds in a victory over Furman …scored a career-high 15 points and added seven rebounds and one block against Florida State …had 12 points and nine rebounds in a victory against UConn …finished with 11 points and five rebounds at UCF (Jan. 18)…scored 10 points and added four rebounds at UConn …scored a career-high 15 points to go along with eight rebounds in an overtime victory against East Carolina …had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a road win at Temple …scored 13 points and had eight rebounds against Cincinnati.

2018-19: Started in 37 of the 38 games in which he appeared…averaged 5.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game…ranked second on the team and 13th in The American in rebounds per game…ranked seventh in The American in blocks per game…recorded the second-most rebounds (235) in a single season by a freshman in school history…had the sixth-most single-season rebounds by a freshman in AAC history…scored a career-high 13 points to go along with four rebounds in a win over Stony Brook in the opening round of the CBI …pulled down a career-best 13 rebounds in a victory over ECU …had 11 rebounds in his second game with the team in a win over Austin Peay …scored 10 points with four rebounds in a win over Ohio …finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks at Cincinnati …scored 11 points against UConn in the opening round of the AAC Tournament …had 11 rebounds in a win over Florida A&M …recorded 10 rebounds, nine points and two blocks in a win at ECU …grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with eight points and two blocks against Temple …finished with 10 rebounds in consecutive games at UConn (March 3) and at Tulane…had 11 rebounds against DePaul in game two of the championship series (April 3).