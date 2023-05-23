Givens lists LSU, Memphis, Texas, UConn, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Villanova among his top-7 schools remaining in his recruitment, though he has not taken any official visits yet in his recruitment.

Standing nearly 6-foot-4, Givens brings a skilled confidence demeanor to the court as a lead guard. He's a quality shooter from deep but is still perfecting his creating abilities off the bounce.

In the summer, Givens plays for Mokan Elite, one of the country's best AAU programs on Nike's EYBL circuit. Mokan Elite is 7-5 this summer through three sessions with Givens averaging close to 18 points a game on just under 3.0 assists a game. He's making 34.8 percent of his 3-point attempts this summer and has 13 steals defensively to go along with a 34 to 31 assist-to-turnover ratio.

A star guard for Monteverde Academy, Givens is teammates with fellow Indiana 2024 target Liam McNeeley, who is originally from Texas. In the Class of 2022, Indiana landed two players from Montverde Academy in guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and forward Malik Reneau.

Indiana remains without a commitment in the Class of 2024 to date.