LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A sluggish start proved too much for the Indiana All-Stars to overcome in a 100-89 loss to the Kentucky All-Stars Friday Knight at Bellarmine University. It's Kentucky's second consecutive win over Indiana after snapping Indiana's 17-game winning streak in the series with a 111-110 double-overtime victory in Frankfort, Ky. on June 11, 2017.

"They were ahead playing just about any defense they wanted tonight," Indiana All-Stars head coach Jim Shannon said. "When they were playing man-to-man, they were ahead. When they were playing 2-3 (zone), they were ahead. I didn't feel like we in control at any point in time in the game."

Under a college format with two 20 minute halves, Kentucky All-Star Markello Sullivan finished with a game-high 28 points on 11 for 21 shooting from the floor in 35 and a half minutes.

IU signee Romeo Langford led the Indiana All-Stars with 17 points in 32 and a half minutes. Langford's IU classmate Robert Phinisee and unsigned Indianapolis Warren Central product Dean Tate chipped in 11 each. IU's third signee and all-star participant Damezi Anderson finished with 4 points in 16 and a half minutes as a starter.

For Langford especially, it was an uncharacteristic night for one of the most prolific scorers in Indiana' high school basketball history.

Though he made 6 of his 10 attempts inside the arc, he missed all six of his attempts beyond the arc for a 6 of 16 mark from the floor overall. He was hardly alone in his struggles from 3-point range, as the Indiana All-Stars collectively shot just 29.4 percent from distance compared to Kentucky's mark of 48.6.

"Just get over it. We lost," Langford said of his mindset. "There's nothing we can do to change it."

As quickly as Langford moved on from his unusual performance, so too did his former high school coach.

"His shots weren't falling tonight," Shannon said. "But the scary thing now maybe for them is they might fall tomorrow night, because I've never seen him knock 'em out the next night after shooting a little sub-par for him. I think he'll be fine tomorrow night and get his game going."

Indiana trailed 53-44 at halftime after Langford was stripped up the ball and Kentucky's Eric Boone coasted for a layup just before the buzzer.



Outside of Miami (Ohio) signee Mekhi Lairy's 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting from floor and Phinisee's 8 points on 3 of 5 shooting from the floor, little went well for Indiana offensively in the first half. Langford hit both of his 2-point attempts but was 0 for 4 from 3-point range and faced several double-teams throughout the period.

Indiana quickly cut it to 60-54 with 17:07 left and Langford was fouled on a 3-point attempt but made just 1 of 3 free throws. Carter Hendrickson responded with a 3-pointer for Kentucky to push its lead to eight.

Kentucky's Skyelar Potter missed a dunk at the 10:15 mark in the second half, but UT-Chattanooga signee Kevin Easley followed with missed layup which, had it gone in, would've cut deficit to six for Indiana.

With 6:47 left, Anderson's steal led to a thunderous one-handed slam on the fastbreak from Langford to cut Indiana's deficit five at 80-75. However, Potter made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end for Kentucky to push its lead back to six.

Indiana couldn't respond, and Sullivan hit back-to-back threes for Kentucky at the other end to spark a 20-6 late in the second half and give Kentucky its largest lead of the contest at 100-81 with 58.7 seconds left.

Much like Langford, Indiana must move on quickly as it prepares for Saturday's 7 p.m. eastern time rematch at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Moving past Friday night's result starts with a light shootaround Saturday morning and a discussion what it needs to work on.

Shannon said that under normal circumstances, if this were a Saturday night and Indiana lost in that fashion, a challenging practice would be held, one that perhaps members of the Indiana All-Stars wouldn't want to attend.

However, Shannon wants to focus on the positives as the Indiana All-Stars try to get back on track.

"This is supposed to be fun for these kids, and I want it to be," Shannon said. "I don't want to be negative, and we're not going to be negative. We're going to be positive.



"We just got our butts beat. We're well aware of it, we're not proud of it, but I don't think the kids weren't trying. I don't think it's their fault at all. We didn't really play as well as we're capable of playing."