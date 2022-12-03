Indiana advances to record 22nd College Cup with win over UNC-Greensboro
After an emotionally challenging season with its fair share of ups and downs, some people may have seen No. 13 Indiana's run up to this point in the NCAA Tournament as unprecedented. Sure, it's what they're nearly expected to do at this point given the program's history, but it's looked more uncertain at times this year than in previous seasons.
Yet, there's one group that has never felt out of place. That group is Indiana themselves. On Saturday night with a trip to the College Cup on the line, the Hoosiers made sure of that.
Facing the 12th overall national seed in UNC Greensboro, Indiana walked into UNCG Soccer Stadium and earned themselves a 2-0 whistle-to-whistle victory.
Just 16 minutes into the match, it was Maouloune Goumballe, the instant-impact winger that opened the Hoosiers' tab on the scoreboard. Off a throw in from the left side, Goumballe brilliantly shielded a UNCG defender at the edge of the box and flicked it up to himself.
What followed was one of the goals of the season for the Hoosiers. Not just in terms of flash or spectacle, but in weight of importance as well.
From that point on, the Hoosiers were in full control of the match. Indiana would create more offensive chances throughout the night, and heading into the half with a 1-0 lead, the Hoosiers had to have felt good about where they were.
20 minutes into the second half, it felt as if UNCG was on the brink of turning the tides and finding an equalizer. Seemingly content to sit on their 1-0 lead, the Hoosiers sat back much more to defend and keep possession. The Spartans, trying to take advantage of it, made every effort they could to find the tying goal. What was their best efforts turned into their eventual downfall, as the commitment forward left the UNCG defense vulnerable on the back side.
So, as Harms kept the score sheet clean, the Hoosier counterattack turned it on. Indiana doubled their lead as a Patrick McDonald steal lead to a breakout pass to Sam Sarver on the left side. Streaking down the side, Sarver clinically slotted it home into the bottom right corner of the net, and the Hoosiers lead was 2.
The 2-0 lead would be the final score, although the Hoosiers had more chances to put it further out of reach.
Saturday night turned out to be another testament to the sports' most prestigious program, as the win advanced the Hoosiers to their NCAA record 22nd College Cup.
Indiana will take on Pittsburgh on Friday, December 9th, with a trip to the National Championship on the line. The Hoosiers are seeking their ninth National Championship in program history this season.
