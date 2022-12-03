After an emotionally challenging season with its fair share of ups and downs, some people may have seen No. 13 Indiana's run up to this point in the NCAA Tournament as unprecedented. Sure, it's what they're nearly expected to do at this point given the program's history, but it's looked more uncertain at times this year than in previous seasons. Yet, there's one group that has never felt out of place. That group is Indiana themselves. On Saturday night with a trip to the College Cup on the line, the Hoosiers made sure of that. Facing the 12th overall national seed in UNC Greensboro, Indiana walked into UNCG Soccer Stadium and earned themselves a 2-0 whistle-to-whistle victory.

Just 16 minutes into the match, it was Maouloune Goumballe, the instant-impact winger that opened the Hoosiers' tab on the scoreboard. Off a throw in from the left side, Goumballe brilliantly shielded a UNCG defender at the edge of the box and flicked it up to himself. What followed was one of the goals of the season for the Hoosiers. Not just in terms of flash or spectacle, but in weight of importance as well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xNiYjMzk7IHwgR291bWJhbGxlIG9uIHRoZSB2b2xsZXkhPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0lVTVM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJVU1TPC9hPiAxLCBVTkNHIDAg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL29pWk1qNU9rWlkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9vaVpNajVPa1pZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEluZGlhbmEgTWVuJiMz OTtzIFNvY2NlciAoQEluZGlhbmFNU09DKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luZGlhbmFNU09DL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk5MTY4NDU3MTE0Njc3 MjQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

From that point on, the Hoosiers were in full control of the match. Indiana would create more offensive chances throughout the night, and heading into the half with a 1-0 lead, the Hoosiers had to have felt good about where they were. 20 minutes into the second half, it felt as if UNCG was on the brink of turning the tides and finding an equalizer. Seemingly content to sit on their 1-0 lead, the Hoosiers sat back much more to defend and keep possession. The Spartans, trying to take advantage of it, made every effort they could to find the tying goal. What was their best efforts turned into their eventual downfall, as the commitment forward left the UNCG defense vulnerable on the back side. So, as Harms kept the score sheet clean, the Hoosier counterattack turned it on. Indiana doubled their lead as a Patrick McDonald steal lead to a breakout pass to Sam Sarver on the left side. Streaking down the side, Sarver clinically slotted it home into the bottom right corner of the net, and the Hoosiers lead was 2.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj42NCYjMzk7IHwgUGF0dHkgc3RlYWxzLCBTYW1teSBzY29yZXMhPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zYW1zYXJ2ZXJfP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzYW1zYXJ2ZXJfPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9JVU1TP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSVVNUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0tIMGRyUHVkNE4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LSDBkclB1ZDROPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEluZGlhbmEgTWVuJiMzOTtzIFNvY2NlciAoQEluZGlh bmFNU09DKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luZGlhbmFN U09DL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk5MTg4MjU1NTc2MDEwNzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==