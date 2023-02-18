Illinois' Matthew Mayer scored 14 of the Fighting Illini's first 25 points within the initial ten minutes of the first half Saturday. It was a carbon copy of what had transpired in Evanston on Wednesday night. Stellar guard Chase Audige had 11 of the Wildcats' first 17. He was hot from inside and out, just like Mayer. They were both playing confidently; executing how they had been all season. It was clear both of them had to be dealt with. Audige was taken care of, only scoring three points in the second half of Northwestern's win over Indiana. Saturday's crowd was restless. Their 6.5 point favorite Hoosiers looked flat, unprepared and sloppy. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson described the halftime locker room as "heated." The Hoosiers trailed 38-35, were on the verge of losing their second consecutive Big Ten contest, and their second game in Assembly Hall. It was the mental lapses, not filling gaps, leaving Mayer open. Woodson admitted that fifth-year senior Miller Kopp was liable. "Miller got an earful at halftime -- hell, I thought (Mayer) was going to go for a career-high here the way he was playing," Woodson said. "He was playing extremely well. But second half we kind of closed in on him and took away a lot of the gaps where he was able to work on."

Kopp got an ear full in Evanston Wednesday night, as well. But there was no room for comfort or coddling. If Kopp didn't recover and have a 'tale-of-two-halves' kind of performance, Indiana was going to continue slipping in the Big Ten and nationally. "Pretty much he was just saying I had to step up," Kopp said. "He got too many good looks in the first half from transition, from broken plays, and a couple of my mishaps just mentally and not being aware and really locked in. He just got into me and pretty much let me know I had to step up and be more active and aware off the ball and do my work early."

Mayer's first half would not be replicated. While he did finish as Illinois leader in points with 24, he would only score eight in the second 20 minutes on 1-7 shooting. Six of those eight points were from the free throw line. " . . . they jumped right on us right from the start, and we just kept scrapping and scraping, and we made a game out of that at the end and was able to do it what we needed to do to win," Woodson said." "Guys were just freelancing, beating us off the drive. It wasn't pretty basketball in the first half, I didn't think. I thought the second half, especially as the game started to get tighter, our defense started to pick up and eliminated a lot of the threes and the good looks that they had the first half."