BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - On Sunday, Indiana announced the addition of seven James Madison transfers following the Dukes' bowl loss to Air Force on Saturday.

Over a week ago on the Indiana Basketball pregame show, Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti alluded to the idea that Indiana still had a handful of silent verbal commits from players preparing for bowl games.

On National Signing Day that was confirmed as Indiana announced the addition of 24 players, but just as Cignetti said on the Indiana Basketball pregame show, there were more to come.

"We signed 31 players," Cignetti said on National Signing Day. "We're going to announce all but seven. Seven are playing in bowl games. They're all transfers. We'll announce them after their bowl game."

After James Madison fell 31-21 to Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday to Air Force, those players had finished their bowl responsibilities.