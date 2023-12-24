Indiana adds 7 James Madison transfers after Dukes' bowl loss
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - On Sunday, Indiana announced the addition of seven James Madison transfers following the Dukes' bowl loss to Air Force on Saturday.
Over a week ago on the Indiana Basketball pregame show, Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti alluded to the idea that Indiana still had a handful of silent verbal commits from players preparing for bowl games.
On National Signing Day that was confirmed as Indiana announced the addition of 24 players, but just as Cignetti said on the Indiana Basketball pregame show, there were more to come.
"We signed 31 players," Cignetti said on National Signing Day. "We're going to announce all but seven. Seven are playing in bowl games. They're all transfers. We'll announce them after their bowl game."
After James Madison fell 31-21 to Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday to Air Force, those players had finished their bowl responsibilities.
RB Kaelon Black, TE Zach Horton, OL Nick Kidwell, OL Tyler Stephens, DL James Carpenter, LB Aiden Fisher and LB Jailin Walker were all announced as incoming transfers to Indiana from James Madison on Sunday morning.
Black, Horton and Fisher all come to Bloomington with two years of eligibility remaining, while the others have just one.
All seven of these players played key roles on their respective sides of the ball for James Madison last season, with a handful being selected to an All-Conference team for their efforts.
The additions help bolster an Indiana team with a lot of outgoing departures following the head coaching change earlier this offseason. Cignetti has been able to reshape and rebuild this Indiana roster by adding loads of talent out of the transfer portal in addition to retaining some of the Hoosiers' own.
