Any recruiting expert worth their salt would agree the Class of 2026 in Ohio has the potential to be one of the biggest in state history. Several current sophomores stacked up offers during the recent NCAA contact period. And, when next year rolls around, the state could explode as college coaches blitz the Buckeye State.

One recruit emerging as a top prospect is Cooper McCutchan, a tight end from powerhouse Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati. McCutchan is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end and multi-sport athlete with a 79’ wingspan. He picked up an offer from the Hoosiers last week, and noted that he has visited the Bloomington campus not long ago.

“I think IU is definitely a good fit,” McCutchan said. “I played in a basketball tourney a couple years ago in Bloomington and we had a great time being around campus. I also think the location is a great fit with it only being a couple hours from Cincinnati. Ultimately, it’s Big 10 football with a new staff that’s had a lot of success and I really want to be a part of building something special.”

McCutchan developed a great rapport with Indiana defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Bryant Haines, saying the two had a great conversation.

“He has great energy,” McCutchan said.

Currently, McCutchan is playing varsity basketball for a 20-1 Moeller team that hopes to make a run for a state championship.

“Once the season is over my focus will shift back to training for football,” McCutchnan said. “I have some goals about where I want to be physically before the season begins.”