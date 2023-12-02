BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana was running in transition the way they've needed to. A steal led to an outlet pass, where Trey Galloway was on a runout. He didn't have the advantage numbers-wise, being trailed by Mackenzie Mgbako – who started all of this with his interception – and Gabe Cupps. Galloway had a Terrapin defender in front of him.

Doesn't matter. Galloway, with a eurostep from right to left, elevated a signature floater over Deshawn Harris-Smith. This year, these shots haven't dropped consistently at the percentage he'd like them to. But this one sank – part of a run of three consecutive baskets for the Culver, Ind. product.

Assembly Hall came alive. A madhouse all night, Indiana's lead was 15 not four minutes into the second half. This building had missed seeing those go down, too.

Point production for Galloway has been up and down this season. 16 points in the opener then just five in the follow-up, then two more double-digit nights before two clunkers two more clunkers. Before tip off Friday night, Galloway had made just three of his last 16 shot attempts.

But in it's Big Ten opener, Indiana would need Galloway badly. With Xavier Johnson in street clothes and a boot on the Hoosier bench, IU is currently down a captain, though it's uncertain for how long. If the shots weren't falling, as they hadn't been in the most recent stretch, Galloway's fingerprints on other aspects of the game would need to be more noticeable in an effort of compromise.

"Well, (Galloway) knows we're a little shorthanded not having his running mate with X out," said head coach Mike Woodson on Friday night. "He's going to have to do more and give us more, and he's a senior; that's what he's supposed to do."

In Indiana's conference-opening win over Maryland, one not as close as the 65-53 final suggests for much of the evening, Galloway's impact was everywhere on the floor. That includes scoring.