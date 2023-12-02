In Xavier Johnson's absence, Indiana got the Trey Galloway it needs
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana was running in transition the way they've needed to. A steal led to an outlet pass, where Trey Galloway was on a runout. He didn't have the advantage numbers-wise, being trailed by Mackenzie Mgbako – who started all of this with his interception – and Gabe Cupps. Galloway had a Terrapin defender in front of him.
Doesn't matter. Galloway, with a eurostep from right to left, elevated a signature floater over Deshawn Harris-Smith. This year, these shots haven't dropped consistently at the percentage he'd like them to. But this one sank – part of a run of three consecutive baskets for the Culver, Ind. product.
Assembly Hall came alive. A madhouse all night, Indiana's lead was 15 not four minutes into the second half. This building had missed seeing those go down, too.
Point production for Galloway has been up and down this season. 16 points in the opener then just five in the follow-up, then two more double-digit nights before two clunkers two more clunkers. Before tip off Friday night, Galloway had made just three of his last 16 shot attempts.
But in it's Big Ten opener, Indiana would need Galloway badly. With Xavier Johnson in street clothes and a boot on the Hoosier bench, IU is currently down a captain, though it's uncertain for how long. If the shots weren't falling, as they hadn't been in the most recent stretch, Galloway's fingerprints on other aspects of the game would need to be more noticeable in an effort of compromise.
"Well, (Galloway) knows we're a little shorthanded not having his running mate with X out," said head coach Mike Woodson on Friday night. "He's going to have to do more and give us more, and he's a senior; that's what he's supposed to do."
In Indiana's conference-opening win over Maryland, one not as close as the 65-53 final suggests for much of the evening, Galloway's impact was everywhere on the floor. That includes scoring.
At the halftime break, just moments before the glimpses of his previous self would emerge, Galloway's line was already crowded. He only had four points on 2-of-5 from the field, but it was paired with his four boards and five assists.
Offensively, Galloway would add eight points in the second half on 4-5 shooting. He'd add another rebound and assist, meaning he finished with 12 points with six assists and six rebounds.
Given the questions surrounding Johnson and the required coming along of Gabe Cupps, this is the version of Trey Galloway Indiana needs going forward.
"I was pleased with his play from the beginning to the end, you know what I mean," Woodson said.
Along with Galloway, Gabe Cupps will be asked to come along quickly. The freshman guard didn’t score in his first career start versus the Terrapins, an adaptation to the college game that he’s still in the midst of grasping. A team captain and tenured, tested veteran in the IU backcourt, Galloway’s responsibilities also involve bringing along his understudies.
“We've got two freshmen starting, so we've got to kind of pull those guys along,” Galloway said following the win. “It starts with me being the most experienced guy, so I've got to do a great job and do better in practice, leading into games, to help lead and we get into game time, just be ready to go and play hard.”
The most sizable portion of the Indiana offense comes from the frontcourt, which is eerily similar to years prior despite the new crop of on-court personnel. Yet, the onus lies on the guards to get the ball down to the low block, where bigs like Malik Reneau and Kel’el Ware can work amongst themselves in the ‘buddy ball’ system. Mackenzie Mgbako is in the preliminary stages of cementing himself in that conversation as well as he begins to stack performances and seek consistency on the wing.
Indiana’s ballhandlers are as important as any member of the roster given the playmaking capabilities they must possess. On Friday night, the unit was everywhere.
“They were more active,” Ware said of the IU guards following the game. “Even when they were sending guys, trapping me, they were cutting, just attacking the basket, leaving other teammates open.
“I feel like, yeah, we just keep doing that, we’re going to be good.”
Indiana’s backcourt has had its inadequacies. With 10 years of experience between the normal starting duo, IU’s two captains have left more to be desired for stretches of play throughout the early season.
But on a night where the Hoosiers lost over half of that experience in the form of one player’s injury, Galloway answered the bell and turned in his most complete performance.
The stretch ahead is tough. Michigan, Auburn and Kansas would stress IU’s guards even with Johnson. They’ll stress most teams they face this year.
It would get echelons tougher if the Hoosiers are without Johnson. But when they needed it most, Indiana got some of the best Trey Galloway play it’s seen this year. More will be asked.
