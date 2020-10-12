 In-state TE Jeffrey Simmons talks interest in Hoosiers
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 07:18:10 -0500') }} football

In-state TE Jeffrey Simmons talks interest in Hoosiers

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
Fishers TE Jeffrey Simmons continues to be on a tear. (@Bryan_Ault)
At 6-foot-6 and 203 pounds, Jeffrey Simmons has the size and body of a big-time tight end that has drawn the attention of several colleges already, including Indiana.

The Hoosiers offered the Fishers High School (IN) junior standout in August and he recently talked about his offer with TheHoosier.com.

“Indiana is close to home, and is a good school that has a great fan base with an up and coming football program," Simmons said. "I also know a lot of people that went to and currently go to Indiana."

The Hoosiers were the first school to offer Simmons, who also has offers from Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Yale and Rutgers.

Simmons had a standout sophomore season for Fishers collecting 26 passes for 350 yards and five touchdowns. He also averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on the basketball court.

{{ article.author_name }}