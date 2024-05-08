“I want to thank Coach Kuntz for giving me the opportunity to further my academic career at IU,” Brownfield said. “IU is going through fresh start with new coaches and staff. What Coach Kuntz described to me was that on their mind is a fiery determination of winning and I love that.”

In-state offensive lineman Brock Brownfield from New Palestine High School (Ind.) has been on recruiting radars since his freshman season. Brownfield, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound interior lineman from the 4A powerhouse east of Indianapolis, received his first Power 4 offer from the Hoosiers when defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz visited the school during the spring evaluation period.

Brownfield - who has played guard, center, tackle, and defensive end - is a key and versatile player in a school l that has produced many Power 4 linemen on both sides of the ball in recent years. He is a strong run blocker who can pull and strike a moving target. He has good hand placement and leg drive, effectively latching onto defenders driving them off the ball. Defensively, he can hold the point, maintain his gap and shut down running lanes.

Led by head coach Kyle Ralph, the rising junior has started in games since his freshman season. Another year of development could lead to Brownfield being a national recruit. Until then, Brownfield is happy to receive an opportunity from the Hoosiers

“I have not yet been on campus for a visit although I would love to see what Bloomington has to offer,” Brownfield said. “The interaction with Coach Kuntz was passionate. It really felt he wanted the best for me. In the moment I was not expecting the offer whatsoever. It was very surprising. I was completely shocked. I was almost lost for words.”

For now, Brownfield is focused on making the Dragons a state championship contender. New Palestine last won state in 2019, and is coming off back-to-back double-digit winning seasons. They lost to eventual state champion East Central in the semi-state game last fall.

“The team and I are making sure anytime we put our cleats on or step into the weight room we get the best out of each other, knowing this is our season this year and we have something to prove. ” Brownfield said. “Last year we fell short and we all have a chip on our shoulder.”

Brownfield received his first offer from Bowling Green last May. His offer list includes Toledo, Miami-Ohio, and Ball State.