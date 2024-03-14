The Hoosiers will need to take care of business in the home state on the recruiting trail. A key in-state target will be top Edge prospect Israel Oladipupo from Noblesville High School, who the Hoosiers offered last week.

“Things like their culture and the relationship of the coaches with their players stands out to me,” Oladipupo said. “When I was there in their past junior day in January, their players had great things to talk about (for the coaching staff) which was amazing to hear.”

It’s easy to see why the very athletic defensive end - a 6-3, 230-pounder with lengthy arms - is a highly-coveted prospect for the Hoosiers. He is an extremely good pass rusher who can play linebacker as well as put his hand in the dirt. At linebacker he can shoot through gaps and be very disruptive against interior offensive linemen. He flashes good burst and explosiveness, taking good angles to the quarterback. He is very instinctive as a run defender, showing excellent range and pursuit. Adding him to an already-strong 2025 recruiting class would greatly benefit the Hoosiers’ defense.