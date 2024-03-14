In-state Edge prospect high on the Hoosiers
The Hoosiers will need to take care of business in the home state on the recruiting trail. A key in-state target will be top Edge prospect Israel Oladipupo from Noblesville High School, who the Hoosiers offered last week.
“Things like their culture and the relationship of the coaches with their players stands out to me,” Oladipupo said. “When I was there in their past junior day in January, their players had great things to talk about (for the coaching staff) which was amazing to hear.”
It’s easy to see why the very athletic defensive end - a 6-3, 230-pounder with lengthy arms - is a highly-coveted prospect for the Hoosiers. He is an extremely good pass rusher who can play linebacker as well as put his hand in the dirt. At linebacker he can shoot through gaps and be very disruptive against interior offensive linemen. He flashes good burst and explosiveness, taking good angles to the quarterback. He is very instinctive as a run defender, showing excellent range and pursuit. Adding him to an already-strong 2025 recruiting class would greatly benefit the Hoosiers’ defense.
“My interaction with them has been very great,” Oladipupo said. “I’m in contact with Coach Kuntz almost every other day. And they show really great interest in me and I’m looking forward to getting back to Bloomington.”
Trained by former Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Eze Obiora, Oladipupo is first concerned with helping the Noblesville Millers improve their 4-7 record in 2023 with a better season this fall.
The Hoosiers will have to compete for Oladipupo as he holds 13 offers. Along with several MAC offers and two offers from the Ivy League (Yale and Harvard), Liberty, Duke, and Boston College are also vying for his services.
“Strength, speed, and position work,” Oladipupo said on the aspects of his game he’s looking to improve. “We work on getting me bigger as well as faster and work on polishing my technique as an Edge. I’m also working with school workouts as well since our football team is back into workouts for the offseason.”
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board