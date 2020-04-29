In-state 2022 OL Landen Livingston reacts to Indiana offer
There is quite a wave of Fort Wayne-area offensive linemen arising in recent classes, and Indiana head coach Tom Allen and his staff are taking notice. From 2020 signees Luke Wiginton and Randy Holtz to 2021 commit Vinny Fiacable to 2022 targets Demon "D.J." Moore and, now, Landen Livingston.
Livingston was bound to rise to the surface as a top target in the state for his position, as he plays in the rarely Power Five-recruited Northeast 8 conference in Northeast Indiana with a 6-foot-5, 270-pound frame. He brought in offers from Michigan State and Purdue on Tuesday and Wednesday and then added an Indiana offer on Wednesday as well.
"I like Indiana," Livingston told TheHoosier.com. "They had a great season last year. They also have great coaches and a great atmosphere around the program. It absolutely feels amazing."
