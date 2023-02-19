BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - A lot has changed in the near-43 years since Mike Woodson last walked off the court donning an Indiana jersey. Looking back on March 13, 1980 brings about a different world -- Queen's "Crazy Little Thing About Love" is the No. 1 song in the United States, US Olympic hero Jim Craig is on the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated and a gallon of gas is just $1.22. It also marks the 104th and final game of Woodson's career, a 14-point performance in a 76-69 loss during the NCAA regional semifinals. Immortalized forever as just the second-ever Hoosier to record 2,000+ points at the time, his final tally comes to a rest at 2,061 -- a mark that could've been even higher if not for battling injuries his senior year. In the following years, only Calbert Cheaney, Steve Alford and A.J. Guyton would join the illustrious ranks and surpass him. The last time Woodson was bumped down a notch was 23 years ago, during Guyton's senior campaign. Then came Saturday afternoon inside Assembly Hall. Trailing his own head coach by just six points entering the contest, Trayce Jackson-Davis' 26-point performance vaulted him into fifth all-time in program history for total scoring. "I've been sitting in that spot for a long time, and for him to surpass it, man, it's special," Woodson said following Saturday's 71-68 victory over Illinois. They needed everything the All-American gave them on the afternoon, his game-sealing dunk with six seconds to play putting the exclamation mark on a resilient comeback victory over the Illini.

Woodson looks up at Jackson-Davis during Saturday's 71-68 victory over Illinois. He'll now forever look up to him on Indiana's all-time scoring lists. (Indiana Athletics)

Jackson-Davis has been a broken record when it comes to talk of accomplishments -- he says he won't really look at it until his time in Bloomington is up. Only then, he says, will he allow himself to fully take in the magnitude of his achievements and appreciate them. In part, he's made making history such a habit this season that he's asked to sing his own praises nearly every time he steps to the postgame dais. When others -- opposing coaches and players, media and his teammates -- already do, he doesn't have to do much of the speaking on it anyways. He may not be done either, with more scoring, rebounding and block numbers still in reaching distance. Yet, Jackson-Davis' legacy still is absent a couple of white whales that have eluded him during his time at IU, let alone the program as a whole. An illustrious Big Ten title and beyond is still out there, and until they achieve that, accomplishments are just that and nothing more. That sentiment, unsurprisingly, is shared between player and coach. "As a player myself, I was never about accolades, man. It's just something I was blessed to be able to do, scoring the basketball," Woodson said. "I couldn't be more proud of a young man than Trayce today." Remember, this is the coach who upon getting the Indiana job, sat Jackson-Davis down and discussed the weaknesses in his game and a plan of action for un-tapping his full potential. It takes guts to hash out the flaws in such a talented player's game. It takes an even higher character player to accept that teaching and utilize it to his advantage. Two years later, that coach is the same one who now looks up at his star forward on Indiana's all-time scoring list. "It just means the body of work that he's put in (is special), but he can't stop there. It's just points."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZXN0IHZpZGVvIHlvdeKAmWxsIHNlZSB0b2RheS4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2l1YmI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNpdWJiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vdmtYNmdzTWp6MCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZrWDZnc01q ejA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFzb24gV2lsbGlhbXMgKEBtdnNvbndpbGxp YW1zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL212c29ud2lsbGlh bXMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjY5OTU0MTQwNzg1NjIzMDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==