In passing Mike Woodson, Trayce Jackson-Davis' legacy is that much richer
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - A lot has changed in the near-43 years since Mike Woodson last walked off the court donning an Indiana jersey.
Looking back on March 13, 1980 brings about a different world -- Queen's "Crazy Little Thing About Love" is the No. 1 song in the United States, US Olympic hero Jim Craig is on the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated and a gallon of gas is just $1.22.
It also marks the 104th and final game of Woodson's career, a 14-point performance in a 76-69 loss during the NCAA regional semifinals. Immortalized forever as just the second-ever Hoosier to record 2,000+ points at the time, his final tally comes to a rest at 2,061 -- a mark that could've been even higher if not for battling injuries his senior year. In the following years, only Calbert Cheaney, Steve Alford and A.J. Guyton would join the illustrious ranks and surpass him.
The last time Woodson was bumped down a notch was 23 years ago, during Guyton's senior campaign. Then came Saturday afternoon inside Assembly Hall.
Trailing his own head coach by just six points entering the contest, Trayce Jackson-Davis' 26-point performance vaulted him into fifth all-time in program history for total scoring.
"I've been sitting in that spot for a long time, and for him to surpass it, man, it's special," Woodson said following Saturday's 71-68 victory over Illinois. They needed everything the All-American gave them on the afternoon, his game-sealing dunk with six seconds to play putting the exclamation mark on a resilient comeback victory over the Illini.
Jackson-Davis has been a broken record when it comes to talk of accomplishments -- he says he won't really look at it until his time in Bloomington is up. Only then, he says, will he allow himself to fully take in the magnitude of his achievements and appreciate them.
In part, he's made making history such a habit this season that he's asked to sing his own praises nearly every time he steps to the postgame dais. When others -- opposing coaches and players, media and his teammates -- already do, he doesn't have to do much of the speaking on it anyways. He may not be done either, with more scoring, rebounding and block numbers still in reaching distance.
Yet, Jackson-Davis' legacy still is absent a couple of white whales that have eluded him during his time at IU, let alone the program as a whole. An illustrious Big Ten title and beyond is still out there, and until they achieve that, accomplishments are just that and nothing more.
That sentiment, unsurprisingly, is shared between player and coach.
"As a player myself, I was never about accolades, man. It's just something I was blessed to be able to do, scoring the basketball," Woodson said. "I couldn't be more proud of a young man than Trayce today."
Remember, this is the coach who upon getting the Indiana job, sat Jackson-Davis down and discussed the weaknesses in his game and a plan of action for un-tapping his full potential. It takes guts to hash out the flaws in such a talented player's game. It takes an even higher character player to accept that teaching and utilize it to his advantage.
Two years later, that coach is the same one who now looks up at his star forward on Indiana's all-time scoring list. "It just means the body of work that he's put in (is special), but he can't stop there. It's just points."
Jackson-Davis heeded his coach's advice Saturday afternoon. 12 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists accompanied his 26-point outing. He altered the game on both ends, something Hoosier fans have become accustomed to in the last four seasons.
Trying to not chance a repeat of the first matchup between the two squads, Illinois threw various looks at Jackson-Davis to keep him off-balance. As many others have come to find out this season, he was unfazed -- he's a different, elevated player in nearly every sense.
One-on-ones. Some doubles on the catch, others on the first dribble. No dice.
In the past, however, performances like these may go unceremoniously when paired with a frustrating loss. While Indiana's performance on Saturday was flat and lifeless for much of the contest, it was their acclaimed No. 23 who shouldered the load and did everything in his power to steal victory from the jaws of defeat.
"I'm just glad that we found a way to get that one. They were fighting. They were clawing. They were without one of their best players, and those dudes showed a lot of heart here," Jackson-Davis said following the win. "Just finding a way down the stretch and getting stops when we needed to, it was big for us."
Four games remain on Indiana's conference slate, all of which are vital for positioning during their upcoming postseason ventures. Fortunately for Indiana, they have a constant force down low unrivaled by almost every team they can run up against. He's the best player on the floor in nearly ever scenario.
Regardless, they've got one of the best players in program history for as long as this journey takes them. How much better can it get?
