In hopes to salvage season, Indiana must find way to stop the rain
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Rain was always in the forecast.
The task coming out of a bye week for Indiana would be tall – the No. 2-ranked Wolverines in their house, the Big House, who came into Saturday's contest playing like the best team in America. Indiana had made a coordinator change during the bye week due to a flailing offensive attack, facing the top sport's top defense in it's first showing.
That's not to mention the need to stop the Wolverine's methodical attack, find some semblance of consistency in doing so, and deal with the aforementioned weather.
But as the precipitation poured on, so too did the mistakes. Penalties negated sizable gains. Turnovers gifted Michigan advantageous field position. Missed tackles and consistently broken contains. Including special teams, there wasn't a single unit of Indiana's left unstained on Saturday afternoon.
"You can't let a team like (Michigan) have any mistakes," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said after the loss. The Hoosiers instead lended plenty, and the Hoosiers fell 52-7.
Hardly any team plays perfect, mistake-free football – especially true against the likes of some of the nation's best. But it's the unforced errors, the frequency in which they stack and the demoralizing effect it totes that becomes problematic. Indiana relented the only grasp of control their efforts could muster, and the result was a slow and steady embarrassment.
The more alarming aspect of Indiana's game, however, isn't the discrepancy of the final score or the 2-4 record the Hoosiers now sport. With uncertainty abounding from the program throughout the fall camp and stretching into the first few weeks of the season, expecting enough wins to reach the likes of bowl eligibility all along seemed a tough ask.
Where it lies is in the mismanagement and lack of direction within the program, starting from the top down. The Hoosiers didn't have a starting quarterback throughout fall camp. Then, they didn't have a QB in week one.
Tayven Jackson was tabbed as the Hoosiers leader, but then was relieved of his duties two weekends ago in the midst of another drubbing from Maryland. Now, out of a bye week, the Hoosiers' system still doesn't have their guy – rotating both Jackson and Brendan Sorsby in hopes of finding a spark against Michigan.
Neither did.
Tom Allen said Saturday that Indiana would continue to assess how to manage the recurring penalties could be eliminated. Yet, as consistent weeks pile up of special teams blunders and senseless tack-on fouls at the end of plays, Indiana's discipline continues to lack.
It's plagued Allen-led teams the entire tenure. If not in overall quantity, the timing of certain occurrences and their lasting effect on Indiana's performance is often consequential. One thing snowballs to another and suddenly, a game is out of reach.
Yet, Indiana has run out of time to make substantial changes. The bye week has come and gone, and while attempting to make the most out of it by appointing a new leader on offense to change the way things were done only made things worse. Indiana's system is tangentially absent a starting quarterback, a true direction or a positive outlook for the rest of the season.
In mid-October, Indiana is flirting with the possibility of not winning another game for the remainder of the campaign and has nothing they can do to structurally different than what they'll roll with here on out. In that, the Hoosiers must muster some sort of spark, either schematically or otherwise, in hopes of changing their impending fortune.
Losses like this one are especially demoralizing when the outlook for such potential changes of fate lie directly ahead. Rutgers, Michigan State, Illinois and Purdue have all shared stints of looking worse for wear in the conference, but the depth of struggles Indiana has continued to endure have no true barometer until facing off head to head.
Each following week feels like a tipping point. The lows can always get lower. They've run out of hot fixes, and the cupboard bares empty of a last lifeline.
Without a wholesale change, it's up to Indiana to stop the rain.
