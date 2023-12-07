In crunch time, the Hoosiers have delivered
You can point out the weaknesses of this Indiana basketball team. The concerns you have may be justified. You may not even be that optimistic about how this season will play out. Through eight games, however, there's only one bottom line: Wins and losses. And so far, the Hoosiers (7-1, 2-0) have quite simply been getting the job done.
Yes, the strength of schedule is about to change. The Hoosiers will face Auburn and Kansas the next two Saturdays. That will be followed by three (likely) tune-up games at home before the meat of the Big Ten schedule takes full effect. Even so, the Hoosiers have been taking care of business when it has mattered the most, especially in crunch time. No matter who is on the schedule, you'll take a 2-0 start to conference play any chance you get. It's the first time Indiana has accomplished that minor feat since 2018.
For a team with a lot of new faces, the Hoosiers have displayed great resolve so far this year. When things have looked bleak in games, this group has stepped up and played their best basketball in the biggest moments. Here's a list of examples:
vs. Florida Gulf Coast- The Hoosiers trailed 48-42 with 10:43 to play in the season opener. They responded with a 14-0 run in the next 4 1/2 minutes, on way to a 69-63 opening night victory.
vs. Army- The Hoosiers were tied 58-58 with just 3:46 to play. They responded with a 14-6 run down the stretch to survive the early upset.
vs. Louisville- The Hoosiers trailed 64-61 with 3:38 to play. They responded with a 13-0 run on way to an eight point victory at Madison Square Garden.
vs. Harvard- The Hoosiers trailed 45-41 early in the 2nd Half. They responded with a 22-6 run on way to a 13-point win in Indianapolis.
vs. Michigan- The Hoosiers trailed 59-53 with less than nine minutes to play. Michigan had a 78.5% chance of winning at that point in the game according to ESPN win probability. And once again, the Hoosiers responded. Indiana went on a 7-0 run to retake the lead. The teams exchanged punches the rest of the way, with Kel'el Ware and Indiana landing the final blow for a 78-75 victory.
"I thought we fought," said Mike Woodson after the win in Ann Arbor. "We made the key shots coming down the stretch and got key rebounds and stops when we had to get them. We're a competitive team, man. We're playing hard."
Winning big is always the preference, but winning the close games is what brings valuable experience. This season will likely be full of games that come down to the wire, especially in conference play. The early season success in finishing these games will pay major dividends for this group that is learning together on the fly. When you've been there and done that, the confidence will continue to grow for the next big moment.
The Hoosiers are already 2-1 this season when trailing with less than 5 minutes to play. They were just 5-21 in that scenario the last two seasons. Under Mike Woodson, Indiana is now 24-13 in games decided by 10 or less points.
You could hear the team's loud locker room celebration all across the Crisler Center on Tuesday night. If the Hoosiers continue playing well in crunch time, there could be many more celebrations to come.
