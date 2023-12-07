You can point out the weaknesses of this Indiana basketball team. The concerns you have may be justified. You may not even be that optimistic about how this season will play out. Through eight games, however, there's only one bottom line: Wins and losses. And so far, the Hoosiers (7-1, 2-0) have quite simply been getting the job done. Yes, the strength of schedule is about to change. The Hoosiers will face Auburn and Kansas the next two Saturdays. That will be followed by three (likely) tune-up games at home before the meat of the Big Ten schedule takes full effect. Even so, the Hoosiers have been taking care of business when it has mattered the most, especially in crunch time. No matter who is on the schedule, you'll take a 2-0 start to conference play any chance you get. It's the first time Indiana has accomplished that minor feat since 2018.



Advertisement

For a team with a lot of new faces, the Hoosiers have displayed great resolve so far this year. When things have looked bleak in games, this group has stepped up and played their best basketball in the biggest moments. Here's a list of examples:



vs. Florida Gulf Coast- The Hoosiers trailed 48-42 with 10:43 to play in the season opener. They responded with a 14-0 run in the next 4 1/2 minutes, on way to a 69-63 opening night victory.



vs. Army- The Hoosiers were tied 58-58 with just 3:46 to play. They responded with a 14-6 run down the stretch to survive the early upset.



vs. Louisville- The Hoosiers trailed 64-61 with 3:38 to play. They responded with a 13-0 run on way to an eight point victory at Madison Square Garden.



vs. Harvard- The Hoosiers trailed 45-41 early in the 2nd Half. They responded with a 22-6 run on way to a 13-point win in Indianapolis.



vs. Michigan- The Hoosiers trailed 59-53 with less than nine minutes to play. Michigan had a 78.5% chance of winning at that point in the game according to ESPN win probability. And once again, the Hoosiers responded. Indiana went on a 7-0 run to retake the lead. The teams exchanged punches the rest of the way, with Kel'el Ware and Indiana landing the final blow for a 78-75 victory.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7ij6ogMTggdGllcyAmYW1wOyAxMiBsZWFkIGNoYW5nZXMg4oCUIElu ZGlhbmEgY2FtZSBvdXQgb24gdG9wLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v V01BMmJhZXNHNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dNQTJiYWVzRzY8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSW5kaWFuYSBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW5kaWFuYU1CQikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JbmRpYW5hTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8x NzMyNTkzMzUyNDAxMzkxNjg2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=