Indiana would not be able to fend off the emotions that were running through the Breslin Center tonight as the Hoosiers fell 80-65.

After coming off a tough win at home over Illinois, Indiana got back on the road tonight traveling to East Lansing to face a Michigan State team that desperate for a win to build their NCAA Tournament resume. This was also the first game at Michigan State since the shootings that took place last week. A real emotional game.

Indiana won the tip but there were some clock issues to start there. After those were resolved, a fake shot clock chant from the crowd got to Jalen Hood-Schifino, who forced up a deep three.

However, Hood-Schifino would make up for it by scoring a floater to give Indiana the lead to start the game. Trey Galloway would then hit a corner three to give Indiana the 5-0 lead.

This was a very cool, calm start for Indiana. The emotions in the building were not getting to Indiana and they were playing within themselves.

Hoosiers led 12-5 at the 14:37 mark.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was double-teamed out of the break but found Race Thompson for the easy slam. 'Buddy Ball' early here.

The double-team was coming to Jackson-Davis as you would expect. However, the senior forward was doing a fantastic job passing out of it. His passing ability was on full display when he found Miller Kopp for the open three. Kopp looked at Jackson-Davis right after he converted the three and said "every time.'

Things got a little wild after that, Indiana would get a little carless with the ball and have three turnovers up to this point. Tamar Bates got a great steal on the defensive end but fell down and turned it over. He had a ton of space there.

After that sequence, Mike Woodson called a timeout at the 11:00 mark. Indiana led 17-10.

Malik Reneau would step in and drawing the charge a few plays out of this timeout. Trayce Jackson-Davis would get called for the travel the next offense play. Indiana's fourth turnover.

However, the would make up for it scoring through contact and converting the And-1.

Jordan Geronimo would check in for his first action of the game.

After a travel call on Michigan State, we would go to the under-8 media timeout. Indiana's lead was at 22-13 at the 7:21 mark.

Indiana's defense definitely traveled to East Lansing tonight. Showing a ton of discipline on that end which has forced the Spartans to give up 6 turnovers. This was the type of energy and composure the Hoosiers needed to start off with in this emotional game.

Race Thompson would check back in for Malik Reneau. Reneau with some solid minutes thus far.

Jalen Hood-Schifino would pick up his second foul shortly after. Trey Galloway would check back in.

Michigan State would go on a 8-0 run and get the lead back down to three. They were also electing to not double-team Jackson-Davis at the point as well.

The run would extend to 11-0 and then we were tied at 24 points.

Jackson-Davis would find Miller Kopp for the corner three again and the senior win would knock down and deep, unbalanced shot to hush the crowd.

Indiana led 27-24 at the 3:13 mark. Indiana needs a strong finish here and respond to Michigan State's punch.

Michigan State would take their first lead of the night 28-27 at the 2:25 mark. Spartans were gaining momentum fast after two great baskets from their big man Jaxon Kohler.

Indiana really collapsed these last few minutes after playing so well this majority of the first half.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker was already at 12 points and was killing Indiana.

Michigan State led 35-29 at the half. Indiana was getting out-rebounded 18-12 and were again careless with he ball at 7 turnovers already.

Indiana was real lucky to only be down 6 at the half. Adjustments needed to be made at the half.

---

Tracey Jackson-Davis would miss a bunny right out of the gate. The Spartans would ht a corner three. 38-29 Michigan State.

Jalen Hood-Schifino would knock down the baseline jumper and answer. However, Joey Houser would hit another three for Michigan State.

Mike Woodson called a very quick timeout at the 18:44 mark. Spartans led 41-31.

Out of the timeout, Michigan State would hit another three to extend the lead to 44-31. Trey Galloway would hit a three to quiet the crowd down just a little.

Indiana would get the lead back down to 8 after Galloway's third three and then a Race Thomspon slam.

However just like that, the lead was back up to 51-39. Michigan State had the momentum and Indiana had no answers. 15:42 left to go at this point.

It was clear, Trey Galloway was the only one keeping Indiana in this one.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would score through contact again to halt the Michigan State run a little. He would convert at the line as well.

Kaleb Banks would check in for Miller Kopp. Jalen Hood-Schifino would drive the floor and draw the foul. He would go 2-of-2 at the line.

Indiana would convert its 9th turnover. However, this defense got a little tighter forcing Michigan State into tougher shots. Kaleb Banks would step up and take a huge charge.

Reneau would score Indiana's first bench points of the night doing this run.

Indiana was down 55-48 at the 11:05 mark. Needed to keep the pressure going.

Michigan State would then go on a 8-0 run the next 2:58. Indiana was on a 3:39 scoring drought at this point.

Mike Woodson would call a timeout at the 8:24 mark. Indiana was quickly running out of time to get back into this one.

Indiana would run a little fade screen to free up Jalen Hood-Schifino for the corner three out of the timeout. Indiana would cause a turnover and get Jackson-Davis to the line. He would go 1-of-2 at the line. Hoosiers down 61-51.

Next offense play, another Jackson-Davis bucket would get the Michigan State lead back down to 8, but Michigan State would hit another three.

Miller Kopp would pick up his fourth foul but Woodson would keep him in.

Indiana would hit their last 3 field goals but were struggling to string together any sorts of stops.

Indiana was down 70-59 at the 3:57 mark.

This game started to get way out of hand which Mike Woodson realized as he pulled Trayce Jackson-Davis to get him some early rest. Miller Kopp would also pick up his fifth foul. Anthony Leal, CJ Gunn, and Kaleb Banks would check in to get some minutes.

Gunn would get a chance at the line and hit both. Same with Leal.

When the final buzzer sounded, Michigan State won 80-65.

After playing the first 11ish minutes really well, the emotions inside the Brelin Center just took over and Michigan State just took over and never looked back.

Indiana was out-toughed and simply out-played for the majority of the game.

Michigan State's guards Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard just owned Indiana for the most part. Walker finished with 23 points and Hoggard added 22 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 19 points. Hood-Schifino added 16 points and Galloway added 11 points. Hoosiers shot 24-of-50 (48%). Turnovers still remain a high problem for Indiana as they gave up 13 total which resulted in 12 points for the Spartans.

This was yet another tough road loss for Indiana. They drop to 19-9 overall, 10-7 in the Big Ten.

Up next, Indiana travels to West Lafayette for rematch with No. 5 Purdue on Saturday.