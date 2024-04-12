"This is April." That phrase may not pack the same kind of punch as "This is March" in the college basketball world. For Indiana University, however, this April has become one of the most important months they've had in quite some time. Since their season ended on March 15th, the Hoosiers have been casting a wide net and creating a large shopping cart in the transfer portal. And now it's time to select some items from the cart and make some purchases.



Advertisement

In the past, that may have been a fun analogy to use. In today's era, it's less analogy and more reality. With six open scholarships to play with, the Hoosiers are hoping to entice talented transfers with NIL offers as they look to regroup from this past season. Things aren't how they used to be. We just witnessed the Boilers in the Final Four, and a Pope headed to Kentucky. And now we have Indiana connected to over 30 names in the transfer portal, with a number of scenarios and directions still in play.



The next two weeks should bring a ton of excitement and clarity for the program. The Hoosiers are expected to host several key targets, beginning this weekend. Guards Myles Rice and Connor Hickman, as well as big men Pharrel Payne and Ouman Ballo are expected on campus at various times between Friday and Monday. Next week, Indiana is expected to entertain Kanaan Carlyle and big man Amari Williams. Other names like Ryan Conwell, Tony Perkins, Elijah Malone, and Leland Walker could set up visits in the near future as well.



Over the last few days, Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle both received Crystal Ball predictions to Indiana. It would be a dream scenario for the Hoosiers to lock up two (or more) of the top guards in the transfer portal. Yes, Indiana needs to bring in some knockdown shooters for this roster. They also badly need play-makers and facilitators. They need guys who can get their own shot, and create for their teammates. If they had more of that, they would naturally get better looks from behind the arc which would improve the overall shooting of the team organically. If you only look at the 3-point percentage of a guy like Myles Rice, you're not getting the whole story.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeWxlcyBSaWNlIGFuZCBLYW5hYW4gQ2FybHlsZSBwdXQgb24gYSBT SE9XIGluIHRoZWlyIG1hdGNodXAgbGFzdCBuaWdodC4gVGhlIHR3byBmcmVz aG1hbiBndWFyZHMgaGFkIDMwKyBQVFMgZWFjaCBhbmQgc29tZSBtdXN0LXNl ZSBoaWdobGlnaHRzLvCfjb88YnI+PGJyPlJpY2UtIDM1UFRTIHwgOEFTVCB8 IDE1LzI0IEZHIHwgNS8xMCAzUFQgfCA0U1RMPGJyPjxicj5DYXJseWxlLSAz MVBUUyB8IDEwLzE4RkcgfCAzLzUgM1BUIHwgOC85IEZUPGJyPjxicj5BdGxh bnRhIG5hdGl2ZXMgaG9vcGluZyBpbiB0aGUgUEFDLTEyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vZHV5U1pMZEFrRyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2R1eVNa TGRBa0c8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR1JFRU5MSUdIVCBNRURJQSAoQGF0bGdy ZWVubGlnaHQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYXRsZ3Jl ZW5saWdodC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0ODM1NzQyOTgzNjg1Nzc1OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The biggest questions facing Indiana's roster as they enter these crucial few weeks:

•Will Malik Reneau be projected as the starting four, or starting five? •Will Indiana land multiple play-makers at the guard position? •Will enough talent be acquired to make the starting five an "up for grabs" situation? •Will Indiana get involved with additional recruits or new portal entries as they continue to become available? •Will this team acquire enough 3-point shooting to move the needle on that end?

