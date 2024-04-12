Important month for Indiana basketball heats up this weekend
"This is April." That phrase may not pack the same kind of punch as "This is March" in the college basketball world. For Indiana University, however, this April has become one of the most important months they've had in quite some time. Since their season ended on March 15th, the Hoosiers have been casting a wide net and creating a large shopping cart in the transfer portal. And now it's time to select some items from the cart and make some purchases.
In the past, that may have been a fun analogy to use. In today's era, it's less analogy and more reality. With six open scholarships to play with, the Hoosiers are hoping to entice talented transfers with NIL offers as they look to regroup from this past season. Things aren't how they used to be. We just witnessed the Boilers in the Final Four, and a Pope headed to Kentucky. And now we have Indiana connected to over 30 names in the transfer portal, with a number of scenarios and directions still in play.
The next two weeks should bring a ton of excitement and clarity for the program. The Hoosiers are expected to host several key targets, beginning this weekend. Guards Myles Rice and Connor Hickman, as well as big men Pharrel Payne and Ouman Ballo are expected on campus at various times between Friday and Monday. Next week, Indiana is expected to entertain Kanaan Carlyle and big man Amari Williams. Other names like Ryan Conwell, Tony Perkins, Elijah Malone, and Leland Walker could set up visits in the near future as well.
Over the last few days, Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle both received Crystal Ball predictions to Indiana. It would be a dream scenario for the Hoosiers to lock up two (or more) of the top guards in the transfer portal. Yes, Indiana needs to bring in some knockdown shooters for this roster. They also badly need play-makers and facilitators. They need guys who can get their own shot, and create for their teammates. If they had more of that, they would naturally get better looks from behind the arc which would improve the overall shooting of the team organically. If you only look at the 3-point percentage of a guy like Myles Rice, you're not getting the whole story.
The biggest questions facing Indiana's roster as they enter these crucial few weeks:
•Will Malik Reneau be projected as the starting four, or starting five?
•Will Indiana land multiple play-makers at the guard position?
•Will enough talent be acquired to make the starting five an "up for grabs" situation?
•Will Indiana get involved with additional recruits or new portal entries as they continue to become available?
•Will this team acquire enough 3-point shooting to move the needle on that end?
It's been a little challenging for fans to remain patient this off-season. The Hoosiers elected to not play in the NIT because of the transfer portal, but they've yet to lock down any players from the portal to this point. The groundwork has been laid, however. Several players have been weighing their options or waiting for the right time to make their visits. Things should start popping soon, and this roster could look a whole lot different in a matter of days or weeks. It's time.
