A 2022 four-star safety prospect admits he is intrigued by what Tom Allen is building with the Indiana Hoosiers. Trevon Howard tells TheHoosier.com that he believes Allen has Indiana headed in the right direction and looks forward to visiting with him once restrictions are lifted after receiving an offer from the Hoosiers.

“I think Coach Allen has something going based off of him having the most wins in three seasons for an Indiana head coach,” Howard said. “I view Indiana in the Big Ten as a program on the rise.”

Howard, who previously played for Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) and Blake School (Minn.), said he is heading to IMG Academy for the opportunity to play football year-round, receive better coaching and play against better competition.