IMG standout Trevon Howard talks interest in Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
A 2022 four-star safety prospect admits he is intrigued by what Tom Allen is building with the Indiana Hoosiers. Trevon Howard tells TheHoosier.com that he believes Allen has Indiana headed in the right direction and looks forward to visiting with him once restrictions are lifted after receiving an offer from the Hoosiers.
“I think Coach Allen has something going based off of him having the most wins in three seasons for an Indiana head coach,” Howard said. “I view Indiana in the Big Ten as a program on the rise.”
Howard, who previously played for Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) and Blake School (Minn.), said he is heading to IMG Academy for the opportunity to play football year-round, receive better coaching and play against better competition.
Currently, Howard has offers from the likes of Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota and Michigan State, in addition to Indiana.
“Right now, all my offers are about even. I’ll be able to vary them once I get in full communication with the different coaches after Sept. 1,” Howard added. “I am looking for great coaches that have gotten people to the next level and great academics in any school.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news